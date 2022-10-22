New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon





More often than not we are bombarded with legal jargon that we don’t understand, from contracts to leases; cell phone contracts, employment contracts, and even T’s and C’s on the website, however, the reality is that the ordinary person often does not understand the Jargon.

Bad legal practices which have existed for decades have caused the common misconception and objection that plain language dumbs down legal documents or that it does not cover every eventuality, Giles added that when he started practicing law he was brought up in a train of legalese and thought that was how documents were.

The law should be accessible, it cannot do any benefit in society unless people can understand the law, know what it is so that people can understand and participate, and follow laws. John Giles, Managing Attorney at Michalsons

Giles says that he discovered in 2006 that you can still comply with the law and have valid and binding contracts and regulations while using plain legal language so that people can understand it. In addition, Giles says that there are multiple laws enforcing the private sector to write in plain language, however, these laws are not as prevalent in the public sector and government.

There are multiple laws in SA that require the private sector to write documents in plain languages such as the Consumer Protections Act (CPA), the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), and the National Credits Act (NCA), therefore, most organizations in the private sector have moved to use plain language. John Giles, Managing Attorney at Michalsons

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.