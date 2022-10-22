'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher
- The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role of teachers play in society
- The best teacher prize for 2022 was jointly awarded to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka and Adil Shaik Mungalee
- Ridwan Samodien from Kannemeyer primary school in Grassy Park, Cape Town received the Kader Asmal lifetime achievement award
The National Teaching Awards are one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions.
The prestigious annual event is held to honour and celebrate the country’s teaching profession and the importance of South Africa’s educators by recognising those who show true excellence in the profession.
This year’s best teacher prize was jointly awarded to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka from Frans du Toit High School in Limpopo and Adil Shaik Mungalee from Yusuf Dadoo Primary School in Gauteng.
Meanwhile, Ridwan Samodien from Kannemeyer primary school in Grassy Park, Cape Town received the Kader Asmal lifetime achievement award.
I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured. I wanted to transform somebody's life from point A, to another level where they'll be able to pursue something in life and be a successful person.Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of SA's best teacher award
I'm passionate about this. I don't even feel like I'm working. It's a huge honour. If you don't love people, generally, you will never be a teacher.Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of SA's best teacher award
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/EzYCojqgbgM
More from Local
New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon
New Zealand has passed a new law that forces the government to use plain language in legal documents, John Perlman spoke to Managing Attorney at Michalsons, John Giles about New Zealand’s plain language Act and how it could work in South Africa.Read More
The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen
For many South Africans who got to see the Basadi in Music Awards, the show seemed seamless and nothing short of spectacular, however, CEO Hloni Modise joins Relebogile Mabotja on the upside of failure to unpack what it took to have such a prestigious event.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?
A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane
In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC
The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.Read More
Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation
The recent murder of six women believed to be sex workers in Johannesburg has increased calls for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.Read More
Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign
John Perlman interviewed renowned breast cancer surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn on why she decided to resign.Read More