



- The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role of teachers play in society

- The best teacher prize for 2022 was jointly awarded to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka and Adil Shaik Mungalee

- Ridwan Samodien from Kannemeyer primary school in Grassy Park, Cape Town received the Kader Asmal lifetime achievement award

Image: © erika8213 /123rf.com

The National Teaching Awards are one of the ways in which the Department of Basic Education acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made by excellent teachers, often in very difficult conditions.

The prestigious annual event is held to honour and celebrate the country’s teaching profession and the importance of South Africa’s educators by recognising those who show true excellence in the profession.

This year’s best teacher prize was jointly awarded to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka from Frans du Toit High School in Limpopo and Adil Shaik Mungalee from Yusuf Dadoo Primary School in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, Ridwan Samodien from Kannemeyer primary school in Grassy Park, Cape Town received the Kader Asmal lifetime achievement award.

I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured. I wanted to transform somebody's life from point A, to another level where they'll be able to pursue something in life and be a successful person. Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of SA's best teacher award

I'm passionate about this. I don't even feel like I'm working. It's a huge honour. If you don't love people, generally, you will never be a teacher. Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of SA's best teacher award

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher