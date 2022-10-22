'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival





- The Cape Town Arts festival returns for the first time since 2019

- It gets underway on Saturday 29 October with the inaugural Beyond Busking Festival Day at the Cast of Good Hope

- Programmes include music, art, poetry, as well as a wellness and food market

- Entry to the event is free

CAPE TOWN: The Cape Town Arts Festival returns following a two year hiatus, with the inaugural Beyond Busking Festival Day at the Castle of Good Hope, on Saturday 29 October from 10 am until 6 pm.

Previously known as the Cape Town Festival, the popular Mother City event has now changed its format to a structure comprising year-round projects and training programmes which has taken countless Cape Town buskers under its wing.

The unique development programme culminate in the Beyond Busking Day, offering a post-pandemic celebration of Cape Town.

Beyond Busking is a concept I had to change the perception of buskers in South Africa. Buskers are often looked at as the second-grade cousin musicians. Yusuf Ganief, CEO of the Cape Town arts festival

RELATED: Unplugged: Busker Morne Holland gives a preview of his skills before the CTAF

This is ultimately the aim to change the perception of buskers so that people can appreciate what the bring to the city. Yusuf Ganief, CEO of the Cape Town arts festival

Included in the line-up of activities is music, mime, poetry, Zumba, yoga, Tai Chi, live painting, live sculpting, a wellness and a food market. Festival goers can also look forward to a Cape craft exhibition, featuring renowned local artists and musicians.

The festival will also feature “Prayers for the City” with international spiritual leaders from Africa, which will be hosted in The Chapel venue within the Castle of Good Hope.

Cape Town Arts Festival CEO, Yusuf Ganief says entertainment and upliftment programmes are assured for everyone, irrespective of age.

RELATED: Beyond Busking Project offers Cape Town's struggling street artists a lifeline

The theme of the festival this year is 'Hope & Peace'. There're art exhibitions, poetry and a lot of other acts, they're all based around the theme of hope and peace. Yusuf Ganief, CEO of the Cape Town arts festival

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival