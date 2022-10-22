Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers





It is estimated that one in three South Africans will experience a mental health illness in their lifetime.

What's even more concerning is that only one in 10 will seek help.

The Annual Mental State of the World Report puts South Africa as one of the lowest-ranked countries in the world when it comes to mental health, with a quarter of South Africans suffering from a common mental disorder such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse.

Venezuela topped the list with a score of 91, the UK and South Africa had the lowest scores at 46.

Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting for employee benefits firm, NMG Benefits says it's imperative that employers actively invest in, and support, the mental health and wellbeing of employees in the workplace.

Employers must make their staff aware that there isn't a stigma to come forth and say, I'm struggling mentally. Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits

Traditionally, unfortunately in our country, once you start saying you feel stressed or depressed, people look at you in a different light. There's a stigma. Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits

We stress the importance of employer wellness programmes, because there is a lack, in the public sector specifically of access to psychologists and psychiatrists and just the support that so many people need. Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits

