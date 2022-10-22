Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of the best teacher award at the 2022 National Teaching Awards 22 October 2022 10:59 AM
New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon New Zealand has passed a new law that forces the government to use plain language in legal documents, John Perlman spoke to Managi... 22 October 2022 8:14 AM
The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen For many South Africans who got to see the Basadi in Music Awards, the show seemed seamless and nothing short of spectacular, howe... 22 October 2022 8:13 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits. 22 October 2022 11:59 AM
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. 21 October 2022 6:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022 1:27 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Desiree Ellis
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup
Banyana Banayana
2022 Wafcon

South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won.
FILE: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: Abigail Javier/ EWN
FILE: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: Abigail Javier/ EWN

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, South Africa have been drawn in group G, alongside South American powerhouse Argentina and European giants Italy and Sweden.

Sweden who are currently number two on FIFA's rankings, were runners-up in 2003, while Italy reached the quarterfinal stage on two occasions.

Earlier this year, coach Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to their maiden continental triumph, with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the final, but the task gets even tougher for Ellis and her ladies as they now chase the biggest crown of them all at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Fellow Africans, Morocco also have a tough draw in Group H alongside Germany, Colombia and South Korea.

RELATED: Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Australia and New Zealand will host the tournament from Thu, 20 Jul 2023 – Sun, 20 Aug 2023.

Next year’s tournament will be the first to be co-hosted by two nations from different Confederations, and the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams.

The draw produced many other exciting outcomes, with host Nations New Zealand and Australia featuring in groups A and B respectively.

In Group A, the New Zealand were drawn to play 1995 Champions Norway, debutants Philippines and Switzerland.

Current champions, USA have been drawn against Vietnam and Netherlands, with the group completed by one of the intercontinental playoff winners (Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal), taking place in February 2023.

Following the draw, fans who are keen to secure their seat to watch South Africa in action at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be able to buy single match tickets which go on sale from 25 October.

RELATED: Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them

See full draw below:

GROUP A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

GROUP B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria. Canada

GROUP C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

GROUP D: England, Group B playoff (Chile, Haiti or Senegal), Denmark, China

GROUP E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff (Cameroon, Portugal or Thailand)

GROUP F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff (Chinese Taipei, Panama, Papua New Guinea or Paraguay)

GROUP G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

GROUP H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup




22 October 2022 1:27 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Desiree Ellis
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup
Banyana Banayana
2022 Wafcon

More from Sport

Missing Image Placeholder

Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records

18 October 2022 2:36 PM

Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title on Sunday, 16 October 2022. Picture: @CTMarathon/ Twitter.

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

16 October 2022 11:12 AM

The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© boggy22/123rf.com

Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM

Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raemondo Lessing hits the waves. Picture: Supplied

Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time

10 October 2022 7:21 AM

South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer

26 September 2022 12:08 PM

The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi scores again. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy

24 September 2022 7:07 PM

Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Boucher. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians

16 September 2022 8:40 AM

Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Federer celebrates a point during his 2019 US Open match against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur on 28 August 2019. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

15 September 2022 3:20 PM

Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen

Local

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mbeki says individuals involved in SARS state capture committed treason

22 October 2022 3:36 PM

Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022 3:27 PM

Student organisation welcomes criminal charges laid against Theuns du Toit

22 October 2022 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA