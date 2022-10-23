2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to co-founder of Deep Learning Indaba - Professor Vukosi Marivate to discuss the aims of the initiative.
Data has been dubbed the new oil – as the industry is valued at an estimated $95 billion.
While the demand for professionals in fields such Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shortage belongs to Africa.
Deep Learning Indaba was born out of this lack of African engagement in AI, said Vukosi - chair of Data Science at the University of Pretoria.
The big vision is to strengthen African machine learning and that is through making sure that Africans are the owners, the ones that choose the direction, and the ones that choose these technologies.Vukosi Marivate, Co-founder of Deep Learning Indaba
He argued that it is problematic that African continent stood as a dumping ground for Western countries, instead of being active participants in data science, machine learning and AI.
So, people just dump the technology, it’s not really thought out to be oh us as South Africans what are the challenges that we face, what is the context that we are in… It comes from somewhere else, especially in the West and gets dumped here and then we have to change for that technology, and it also might become harmful…Vukosi Marivate, Co-founder of Deep Learning Indaba
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
