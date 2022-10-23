Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE. 23 October 2022 10:38 AM
2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning While the demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shorta... 23 October 2022 10:33 AM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage... 23 October 2022 9:52 AM
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made. 21 October 2022 10:23 AM
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits. 22 October 2022 11:59 AM
Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane. 21 October 2022 6:31 PM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn't a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals' deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon

23 October 2022 9:52 AM
by Eyewitness News
Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage 4 again being implemented from 4pm to 5am until Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon.

Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday, with the power utility alternating Stage 3 and 4 until Wednesday morning.

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility has attributed this change to emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.

"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels," said Eskom in a statement.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon




More from Local

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Image: The JSE Group Facebook page

#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs

23 October 2022 10:38 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning

23 October 2022 10:33 AM

While the demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shortage belongs to Africa.

Picture: unsplash.com

'I wasn't doing this in order to be honoured' says South Africa's best teacher

22 October 2022 10:59 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Ali Alfred Mokgalaka, co-winner of the best teacher award at the 2022 National Teaching Awards

Image: © andreyuu/123rf.com

New Zealand law forces the government to do away with legal jargon

22 October 2022 8:14 AM

New Zealand has passed a new law that forces the government to use plain language in legal documents, John Perlman spoke to Managing Attorney at Michalsons, John Giles about New Zealand's plain language Act and how it could work in South Africa.

The upside of failure: What it took for Basadi in Music Awards to Happen

22 October 2022 8:13 AM

For many South Africans who got to see the Basadi in Music Awards, the show seemed seamless and nothing short of spectacular, however, CEO Hloni Modise joins Relebogile Mabotja on the upside of failure to unpack what it took to have such a prestigious event.

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

Clement Manyathela dancing #CuffItChallenge with Thando Thabethe. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela

21 October 2022 8:28 AM

A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.

Mark Wahlberg shared a poorly photoshopped image of his face on top of someone's body, holding a sign that reads: "My dear, you are my dear friend. I can't in any way do anything to hurt you, trust me." Picture: @markwahlberg/Twitter.

WATCH: Do you mind being called dear or lala?

21 October 2022 8:24 AM

A video has gone viral of a man reprimanding people to not call him dear.

Image of Mmusi Maimane launching BuildOneSouthAfrica, Bosa, posted on twitter @BuildOneSA

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

21 October 2022 7:20 AM

In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it and there were three absentions.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC

21 October 2022 5:14 AM

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it.

Trending

Top SA breast cancer surgeon says 'continual harassment' made her resign

Local

2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning

Local

#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament plans to scrutinise Ramaphosa's Zondo Commission action plan

23 October 2

ANC KZN calls on former leaders to exercise restraint in criticism of Ramaphosa

23 October 2022 11:02 AM

Three learners die in separate incidents in GP, educ dept to investigate

23 October 2022 10:01 AM

