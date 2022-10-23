Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon.
Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday, with the power utility alternating Stage 3 and 4 until Wednesday morning.
"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning," said Eskom in a statement.
The power utility has attributed this change to emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.
"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels," said Eskom in a statement.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday.
Loadshedding will then vary between Stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/5bzcNCY5AR
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
