Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE. 23 October 2022 10:38 AM
2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning While the demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shorta... 23 October 2022 10:33 AM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage... 23 October 2022 9:52 AM
View all Local
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling "The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move t... 23 October 2022 1:21 PM
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
Mourning someone who did bad things? ‘Grief is messy’ says psychologist Grief is messy at the best of times, said Khosi Jiyane. 23 October 2022 2:43 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits. 22 October 2022 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling

23 October 2022 1:21 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
African National Congress
Ronald Lamola

"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Ronald Lamola on Sunday, on his bid to become ANC Deputy President as the party heads to its 55th national conference this December, his views on cadre deployment and initiative born out of his love for cycling.

Young, ethical leaders

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the future of the African National Congress’ (ANC's) leadership lies in the hands of young, ethical, and capable leaders.

Lamola says the older generation of leaders laid a very good foundation, but he wants to propose an inter-generational approach to the ANC’s future.

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702
Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy.

Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and ANC NEC member

I do think that for these to succeed we do need to identify young ethical leaders in various sectors to play an important role.

Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and ANC NEC member

This should follow across all influential roles in society, he added.

Lamola, 38, is one of the youngest cabinet ministers under President Cyril Ramaphosa, and is on a bid to become ANC Deputy President at the 55th National Conference happening in December.

READ: Mpumalanga throws its weight behind Ramaphosa for second term, Lamola as deputy

Cadre deployment

Lamola says the lack of ethical people in cadre deployment has been one of the pitfalls of the governing party.

However, he defended the practice of cadre deployment, adding that the ANC just needs to identify capable and ethical people to lead.

In any country a governing party uses cadre deployment…

Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and NEC member

Cycling

The justice minister is an avid cyclist and plans on hosting the third Leeuwkop Mountain Bike Challenge on 5 November.

The fundraising event will aim to acquire 200 bicycles for underprivileged learners in rural areas.

Not only does this introduce the youth to a new sport, but for those in need, the bicycles will be a reliable mode of transport to and from school, says Lamola.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




23 October 2022 1:21 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
African National Congress
Ronald Lamola

More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street

21 October 2022 10:23 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections

21 October 2022 4:52 AM

John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

20 October 2022 9:59 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

19 October 2022 10:30 AM

From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert

18 October 2022 10:21 AM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning

Local

#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs

Local

Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling

Politics

EWN Highlights

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Zondo Commission action plan

23 October 2022 5:26 PM

'Human dignity is non-negotiable,' Stellenbosch on latest urination scandal

23 October 2022 3:04 PM

Parliament plans to scrutinise Ramaphosa's Zondo Commission action plan

23 October 2022 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA