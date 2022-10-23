Mourning someone who did bad things? ‘Grief is messy’ says psychologist

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE. 23 October 2022 10:38 AM
2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning While the demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shorta... 23 October 2022 10:33 AM
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage... 23 October 2022 9:52 AM
View all Local
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling "The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move t... 23 October 2022 1:21 PM
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the s... 21 October 2022 12:59 PM
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions. 21 October 2022 12:10 PM
View all Politics
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
View all Business
Mourning someone who did bad things? ‘Grief is messy’ says psychologist Grief is messy at the best of times, said Khosi Jiyane. 23 October 2022 2:43 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits. 22 October 2022 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran' Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran. 20 October 2022 12:16 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mourning someone who did bad things? ‘Grief is messy’ says psychologist

23 October 2022 2:43 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Grief
Death
funerals
mourning
complicated grief

Grief is messy at the best of times, said Khosi Jiyane.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane on the complicated experience of mourning someone who had a bad reputation.

Resident 702 psychologist Khosi Jiyane summed up the complication of grief in two expressions that stuck with her the most during her career:

The first is ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’ and ‘How will you learn to forgive if no one hurts you.’

Grief is messy at the best of times, said the clinical psychologist.

The love you had for this person is your truth, she added.

© ocusfocus/123rf.com
© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Grief is just messy business at the best of times… it gets complicated at the dark side of human beings.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

An example of this could be seen through the death of Angola president José Eduardo Dos Santos, who died in July 2022 in Barcelona, Spain at age 79.

While Dos Santos will be missed by many Angolans for leading negotiations to end of the country’s 27-year civil war in 2002, victims of his 38-year rule would describe him as a ruthless leader who used his power to intimidate his critics.

As much as his presidential legacy was marred by graft and human rights violations – his daughter Isabel Dos Santos mourned his death.

She took to Instagram and wrote “My Father …You took me down the aisle and... I cannot take you to your last address… They ripped you out of my arms... I’m sorry 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I love you... for you I cry.''

Living a good life

‘Do we owe it to our loved ones to leave a clean slate when we depart?’ asked Mpakanyane.

The answer in an ideal world is yes, but the reality is that we are all perfectly imperfect, replied Jiyane.

Do we owe it to our ourselves, and to our loved ones, and to the society at large to live a clean slate so we can leave a clean slate when we depart?

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

There’s something good in the worst of us and equally so there’s a blemish in the best of us.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

One of the things to release ourselves from the grip of this hurt is to accept that they had these shortcomings.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

Listen to the full audio above for more.




23 October 2022 2:43 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Grief
Death
funerals
mourning
complicated grief

More from Lifestyle

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival

22 October 2022 12:28 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers

22 October 2022 11:59 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sibusiso Vilane/ Twitter.

Song, Book & Dish with Mount Everest climber Sibusiso Vilane

21 October 2022 6:31 PM

John Perlman spoke to motivational speaker and adventurer Sibusiso Vilane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

3 island destinations South Africans can travel to without a visa

21 October 2022 6:21 PM

Entering end-of-year festivities, here are a few options South African holidaymakers, who hungry for international waters, can take advantage of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple dancing. Picture: Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

Service your relationship just like you would your car, says relationship expert

21 October 2022 5:24 PM

The relationship maven and life coach says relationships are labour intensive and are about what you put into them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will be taking place in Johannesburg at Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo, on 22 and 23 October. Picture: Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival /Facebook.

Joburg City Guide: Five events to guarantee a boozy weekend

21 October 2022 3:11 PM

Remember to drink responsibly and strictly no persons under 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

21 October 2022 2:53 PM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wirestock/123rf.com

Travelling for Dummies: How to prevent digging too deep into your pockets

21 October 2022 2:33 PM

Travelling the country - and the world - can be one of the most fulfilling human experiences one could ever have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The show saw David Tlale use two iconic New York backdrops, Times Square and the Highline, as the setting to reveal his new Azania spring/summer collection. Picture: Supplied

David Tlale on SA fashion: 'It's not just about showcasing, there's business'

21 October 2022 11:51 AM

Award-winning South African designer, David Tlale, is bringing his spring summer 22/23 collection to The Venue in Melrose Arch on 22 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning

Local

#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs

Local

Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling

Politics

EWN Highlights

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Zondo Commission action plan

23 October 2022 5:26 PM

'Human dignity is non-negotiable,' Stellenbosch on latest urination scandal

23 October 2022 3:04 PM

Parliament plans to scrutinise Ramaphosa's Zondo Commission action plan

23 October 2022 12:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA