'Rolling mass action' on state capture gives some confidence: Ferial Haffajee

24 October 2022 6:26 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo commission

In the president’s recent address to the nation, he announced interventions in response to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry's recommendations.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to author and associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee, about President Cyril Ramaphosa's interventions.

  • Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture inquiry findings.

  • Haffajee said the number of interventions listed give confidence that changes are being made.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

In his address, Ramaphosa spoke about the way greed, selfishness and abuse of power have devastated our country.

The president announced several interventions to fight corruption, the most important of these, according to Haffajee, is making the Independent Directorate permanent.

She said that the current head of the programme, Andrea Johnson, had been saying that a permanent structure would give people a predictable work landscape and attract the best employees.

Haffajee also said that the raft of interventions put forward gave some confidence that things will improve.

I thought that the list of interventions or what I call the rolling mass action already gave me some confidence that things are happening.

Ferial Haffajee, Author and Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee said going forward, the president should provide more details on his plans.

It has really become a disappointing trend where you have the president broadcasting out and not subjecting what he says to questions not only by journalists but by the public.

Ferial Haffajee, Author and Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the audio above for more.




