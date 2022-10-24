SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner
We just love a story of South Africans doing great things and here's another one.
The winner of the first-ever World Poetry Slam Championships in Brussels recently was from, you guessed it - Mzansi!
Xabiso Vili, who originally hails from the Eastern Cape, competed against 40 other 'slammers' from 37 countries and eventually scooped the top prize with his thought-provoking body of work, “Forget How To Die”.
The multi-award winning poet, performer, writer, new media artist, producer and social activist joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Weekend Breakfast.
How and when were you introduced to poetry?
I remember Mr De Vos who was our P.E teacher but also our history teacher and he would just quote TS Elliot at us.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Do you remember the first time you performed a poem for an audience?
It was actually Mr De Vos who encouraged me and I was such an awkward child and performing that poem for the first time, afterward, I just found myself floating off the ground.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Why do you think some people struggle to embrace poetry and spoken word?
I think the way in which we are taught poetry is completely removed from our own identity as youth, as youngsters, as South Africans.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Talk about poetry as a form of storytelling....
When I speak to Africans about their introduction to poetry, they'll talk about school, but forget to mention our grandmothers and intsomi and that's really where it starts.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Check out Xabiso performing a the championships in Brussels last month:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner
