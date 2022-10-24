Streaming issues? Report here
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral

24 October 2022 9:10 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Indigenous languages
Isixhosa
Learning isixhosa
languages
isiXhosa tutor

Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.
noahbaier-youtube-screen-grabjpg

"This white guy is speaking Xhosa!"

A staff member at a Cape Town petrol station is one of several mother-tongue isiXhosa speakers who have been left agog at the language skills of a foreign student who has been in the country only a matter of months.

A video shared to social media by UCT student Noah Baier has gone viral, after it showed the Frankfurt native, speaking near-fluent isiXhosa to South Africans in Cape Town.

In the video, which has racked up close to 180 000 views on YouTube and 5 000 likes on TikTok, Baier explains how it came to be that he's able to prattle away like a local.

I've left Germany for South Africa a couple of months ago and besides learning English, I've taken language classes in Xhosa.

Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger

In one humorous exchange with two stunned isiXhosa-speaking women, one of the women tells him, "so we can't gossip about you, ne?"

Baier says he's always received with appreciation, when isiXhosa speakers see he's making the effort to bridge the language gap.

I've noticed that Xhosa people are super happy when they see you speak to them in their language.

Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger

These Twitter users seem super impressed with Noah's efforts, but also question why so few non-Xhosa people in Mzansi seem willing to make a similar effort.

"It's not perfect, but I'm trying," says Baier bashfully at the end of the video.

Well, we appreciate the effort Noah! Wenze kakuhle!

RELATED: Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral




