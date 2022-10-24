Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
"This white guy is speaking Xhosa!"
A staff member at a Cape Town petrol station is one of several mother-tongue isiXhosa speakers who have been left agog at the language skills of a foreign student who has been in the country only a matter of months.
A video shared to social media by UCT student Noah Baier has gone viral, after it showed the Frankfurt native, speaking near-fluent isiXhosa to South Africans in Cape Town.
In the video, which has racked up close to 180 000 views on YouTube and 5 000 likes on TikTok, Baier explains how it came to be that he's able to prattle away like a local.
I've left Germany for South Africa a couple of months ago and besides learning English, I've taken language classes in Xhosa.Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger
In one humorous exchange with two stunned isiXhosa-speaking women, one of the women tells him, "so we can't gossip about you, ne?"
Baier says he's always received with appreciation, when isiXhosa speakers see he's making the effort to bridge the language gap.
I've noticed that Xhosa people are super happy when they see you speak to them in their language.Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger
A video of a white man who moved from Germany to SA 6 months ago popped up on my YouTube. Enrolled for isiXhosa classes at YouSeeTee and he is speaking fluent isiXhosa with the locals. Even the clicks are perfect.' ESIHLE. (@Mntwanelanga) October 22, 2022
These Twitter users seem super impressed with Noah's efforts, but also question why so few non-Xhosa people in Mzansi seem willing to make a similar effort.
He's really good. Just shows that anyone can learn a language if they really want to' Marcia (@marcia_breeze) October 23, 2022
Noah's isiXhosa is impressive. https://t.co/f3r0znzjf3' Khatazamageza | The Azanian Chief (@khatazamageza) October 23, 2022
I don't like it when people make it seem like yt people should be applauded for learning our languages. We speak English on a daily and it's not our language. Wheen you move to Germany regardless of the race you'll have to learn German. No biggie..' SaneleKwanda (@SNgcwangu) October 23, 2022
20, 30, 40 yes in SA and you still can't say dumelang? Le kae? Re gona? I'm in East Africa and I am learning their langauge. Yes most ppl dont know English hence learning Swahili BUT the other plus is people are more welcoming when you make an effort to learn their language.' Ntime@Peter 🏳️🌈🇿🇦🌈 (@NtimePeter1) October 23, 2022
"It's not perfect, but I'm trying," says Baier bashfully at the end of the video.
Well, we appreciate the effort Noah! Wenze kakuhle!
RELATED: Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
More from Local
How Markus Jooste almost got away with a R200 billion Steinhoff con
The Steinhoff scandal, allegedly headed by its former CEO, Markus Jooste, has become the biggest fraud scandal in South African history.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Mpho Phalatse tells us why she wanted to work with the EFF in Joburg
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse's proposal to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to get back the metro in exchange for one committee chair position.Read More
SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner
Xabiso Vili competed against 40 slammers from 37 countries to scoop the top prize at the World Poetry Slam Championships.Read More
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps
The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.Read More
'Rolling mass action' on state capture gives some confidence: Ferial Haffajee
In the president’s recent address to the nation, he announced interventions in response to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry's recommendations.Read More
#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE.Read More
2022 Deep Learning Indaba aims to boost Africa's involvement in machine learning
While the demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning grows, a disproportionate shortage belongs to Africa.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage 4 again being implemented from 4pm to 5am until Wednesday morning.Read More