How Santa Shoebox project will help underprivileged kids to give back this year
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Santa Shoebox project CEO, Deborah Zelezniak, about the project and how this year's #ShareTheLove theme will empower underprivileged kids to give back as well.
The Santa Shoebox project collects and distributes personalised gifts of essential items for underprivileged kids in South Africa and Namibia.
It turns 17-years-old this year and has thus far reached over a million kids.
The project aims to uplift and inspire the children to make them aware that they are capable of greatness despite their socioeconomic circumstances.
This year's theme is titled "Share the Love" and will see these kids donating something they've received as a duplicate in their shoebox to somebody else in their lives.
By being able to empower the child to [give their own gifts], it expands their vision. They see that they, too, are capable, that they, too, see the value of gifting something to somebody that they love. It lights up their eyes!Deborah Zelezniak, CEO - The Santa Shoebox project
To find out how you can become a donor or a volunteer, you can check out their website here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
