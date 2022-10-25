Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration





Johannesburg, October 2022: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking will mark another great year with the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival – 20 years of celebrating greatness with our valuable clients and French Champagne.

It's a rare and elegant opportunity to sip the nectar and taste the stars of 30 fabulous Champagne houses.

And what’s French Champagne without gastronomy, a finely paired gastronomic and theatrical menu, and the joy of art, from the first sip till the last? The fabulous Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is hosted at the Polo Room in Inanda, Sandton on the 2nd of November 2022.

‘From Grape to Greatness’.

It’s both Absa’s and Champagne’s unwavering journey of excellence and attention to detail, planning, and time, that we celebrate – the unrivaled success of our clients, colleagues, and the pan-African community.

The annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is a highly anticipated and exclusive Champagne event on the social calendar, where lovers of life and proudly Champagners gather to celebrate.

“We are delighted to be able to host a scintillating live Champagne in Africa Festival, after a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions. There is no better way to welcome back the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival than toasting to 20 years of celebrating our truly African success stories. Champagne is associated with superior experiences, delectable cuisine and great conversations – these are the intimate moments we have missed sharing with our festival guests and look forward to delighting them again” says Clement Motale, Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Absa CIB.

“We are proud to see the growth of the festival and look forward to celebrating with prestigious Champagne and luxury brands that capture the world’s attention with their distinct flavours and diverse styles, teasing out all five senses,” continued Motale.

Champagne launches ships, seals deals, marks love affairs, and brings people together in friendship and festivities. The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is the perfect way to end the year on a positive and optimistic note.

The event is curated in collaboration with the Ambassadeur Dignitaire of L’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne, members of the centuries-old French order tasked with extolling the virtues of Champagne globally. This year, up to 30 different Champagne producers will join the festival.

To discover everything that the majestic, universal icon Champagne has to offer, purchase tickets on https://cib.absa.africa/champagne-in-africa/ for R1950,00 pp.