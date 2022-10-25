Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Johannesburg, October 2022: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking will mark another great year with the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival – 20 years of celebrating greatness with our valuable clients and French Champagne.
It's a rare and elegant opportunity to sip the nectar and taste the stars of 30 fabulous Champagne houses.
And what’s French Champagne without gastronomy, a finely paired gastronomic and theatrical menu, and the joy of art, from the first sip till the last? The fabulous Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is hosted at the Polo Room in Inanda, Sandton on the 2nd of November 2022.
‘From Grape to Greatness’.
It’s both Absa’s and Champagne’s unwavering journey of excellence and attention to detail, planning, and time, that we celebrate – the unrivaled success of our clients, colleagues, and the pan-African community.
The annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is a highly anticipated and exclusive Champagne event on the social calendar, where lovers of life and proudly Champagners gather to celebrate.
“We are delighted to be able to host a scintillating live Champagne in Africa Festival, after a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions. There is no better way to welcome back the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival than toasting to 20 years of celebrating our truly African success stories. Champagne is associated with superior experiences, delectable cuisine and great conversations – these are the intimate moments we have missed sharing with our festival guests and look forward to delighting them again” says Clement Motale, Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Absa CIB.
“We are proud to see the growth of the festival and look forward to celebrating with prestigious Champagne and luxury brands that capture the world’s attention with their distinct flavours and diverse styles, teasing out all five senses,” continued Motale.
Champagne launches ships, seals deals, marks love affairs, and brings people together in friendship and festivities. The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is the perfect way to end the year on a positive and optimistic note.
The event is curated in collaboration with the Ambassadeur Dignitaire of L’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne, members of the centuries-old French order tasked with extolling the virtues of Champagne globally. This year, up to 30 different Champagne producers will join the festival.
To discover everything that the majestic, universal icon Champagne has to offer, purchase tickets on https://cib.absa.africa/champagne-in-africa/ for R1950,00 pp.
More from Local
Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful
The court has declared that the council Speaker's decision to place a motion of no confidence against Phalatse was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.Read More
Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba score hand-up from $100k Spotfify podcast fund
The podcast creators are among several on the content who'll benefit from the new Africa Podcast Fund initiative.Read More
Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.Read More
5 impactful, global activists in the LGBTIQ+ community
It's Pride Month, a month to celebrate all kinds of love, equality and being a part of a rainbow family that encourages the LGBTIQ+ rights to freely love those they love.Read More
How rights have spawned a culture of delusion among children
Relebogile Mabotja, on this week's feature on parents and parenting, spoke to writer and former school principal, Nathaniel, Lee about how instilling a work ethic in kids could cure entitlement.Read More
How Markus Jooste almost got away with a R200 billion Steinhoff con
The Steinhoff scandal, allegedly headed by its former CEO, Markus Jooste, has become the biggest fraud scandal in South African history.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Mpho Phalatse tells us why she wanted to work with the EFF in Joburg
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse's proposal to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to get back the metro in exchange for one committee chair position.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
More from South Africa
More from Africa
More from Africa
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More