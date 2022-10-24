Mpho Phalatse tells us why she wanted to work with the EFF in Joburg
Clement Manyathela spoke to former mayor in the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse on the DA executive rejecting her proposal for the party to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to regain control of the city.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the federal executive following a meeting with their coalition partners.
DA federal chairperson, Helen Zille, confirmed that the proposal was turned down after she brought it up in the meeting.
Phalatse said she did not get the chance to present the proposal herself before the federal executive.
She said the proposal was not to enter into a formal coalition agreement with the EFF.
Rather, it would function similarly to their relationship with the party in places like Ekurhuleni and Mogale City where the EFF has, for example, an oversight position.
It's already happening in other municipalities where we govern. So, if you look at what's happening in Ekurhuleni, if you look at what's happening at Mogale City, as an example. In Ekurhuleni we have a minority government, and you ask yourself, 'how did we survive all these months?'. [It] is due more to that the mayor has a very good working relationship with the EFF.Mpho Phalatse, Former Mayor - City of Johannesburg
I was not asking that we enter into a formal coalition with the EFF but, yes, when you're in the minority government... you do need to have healthy relationships with people that can help you to stay in government... [The proposal] was nothing out of the ordinary. It's nothing new, nothing that's already happening in other parts of the province where we govern.Mpho Phalatse, Former Mayor - City of Johannesburg
The reason that Ekurhuleni is still standing today, for instance, is because the mayor there has very good and healthy working relations with the EFF and that's how that government is standing today in spite of it being a minority government... That's really, for me, the parameters within which I thought we could operate... I wasn't asking for anything new.Mpho Phalatse, former mayor - City of Johannesburg
There are conversations to be had and those conversations will happen, and that's why I've asked for a hearing with the fed ex so that we can have those conversations. I unfortunately was not part of that fed ex meeting. So, I can't even say what reservations were made by various fed ex members and I think the only recourse, then, is to go back and have the conversation open up again.Mpho Phalatse, former mayor - City of Johannesburg
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
