How Markus Jooste almost got away with a R200 billion Steinhoff con





Clement Maynathela speaks to the editor of the Financial Mail and author of Steinheist, Rob Rose on how South Africa’s biggest corporate fraud scandal allegedly headed by its former CEO, Markus Jooste, was carried out undetected for years.

JOHANNESBURG: The scandal resulted in the loss of roughly R200 billion in shareholder value as well as a loss of for pensioners using the Government Employees Pension Fund.

Jooste, who resigned as CEO in December 2017, has had over R1 billion in assets seized by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

When Jooste resigned, Steinhoff said that there were accounting irregularities which led to an investigation by forensic accountants, PwC.

The year-long investigation found R106 billion in fictitious transactions that had been inserted into the company's finances for over a decade.

Jooste was fined more than R100 million for insider trading after he sent a message to four friends telling them to sell their shares in Steinhoff a week before its price collapse.

The government's machinery didn't work. If you are meant to detect fraud, if you are meant to stop these kinds of massive cons on your shareholders, investors, and the public happening, it didn't work and I think that the Board of Directors, perhaps, weren't as skeptical as they should have been of what he told them, and I think that goes for many elements. The auditors weren't as skeptical of what he did. Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'

To get past these guys you have to construct quite a complicated con and you have to believe that you're going to do it in a way that you're not going to get caught... It wasn't just an easy thing to see it through and I think the people who said immediately in December 2017, 'oh, we saw this come a mile away', nobody had the full picture of quite how disastrous this was. Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'

