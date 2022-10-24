Family vacations: A guide on strengthening bonding and avoiding conflict
JOHANNESBURG: It is known to many of us that families who share everyday activities together form strong emotional ties. Research also shows closely connected families as able to adapt better to difficult situations.
In this digital age, where people are almost always glued to a screen, organic bonding opportunities are tough to come by.
Social worker Heidi Nestler said while bonding should happen regardless of where the group is, family vacations are a great escape for everyone.
She recommends safeguarding time during the trip to foster opportunity for closeness and connection.
Protect time during the holiday, make sure there is privacy or opportunities… to provide wonderful opportunities to say ‘Hey, can we talk, can we connect?Heidi Nestler, Social worker
In the event of eventual conflict, a parent or mediator should balance the needs of everyone, she said.
As important as the family is, it is also made up of individuals and individuals have their own needs and the trick of raising a successful group, or being a group that can get together , might be to acknowledge and tolerate difference and work them out.Heidi Nestler, Social worker
