How cupping therapy can benefit your personal health
Cupping is an ancient Chinese healing therapy, often used to ease pain.
The method involves suction cups placed on different body parts and the suction pulls the skin upward.
Cupping does, however, cause bruising.
Famous individuals such as Michael Phelps and Justin Bieber, have been open about using cupping therapy.
This has led to the large-scale practice of cupping globally.
We apply a light suction onto any area of the body where the person is experiencing pain and we create a localised suction to pull up tissues… the cup separates the muscle, tissue area from the bone and organ to allow localised blood flow to the area.Zeenat Kajee - cupping practitioner and instructor
Cupping is a form of traditional Chinese and prophetic medicine.
In ancient times, they used hollow animal horns and fire to create the suction, according to Kajee.
This form of therapy seems to be the alternative medicine option everyone requires, as a listener said it resulted in better kidney health for her.
It is very important who you do cupping by, some people doing cupping really leave you in a lot of pain… I used to go to the doctor to do blood tests, there were always problems with the kidney, and the liver, my latest blood results the doctor was quite amazed, he found no glitches in the kidney.Fatime - listener
It is very likely that your first session will result in mild detox effects as cupping is a form of detox - which could include slight nausea, a mild headache, and slight body pain.
However, it should not last longer than 3-5 days and the best way to deal with it is hydrating yourself and resting, said Kajee.
This is because the patient flushes out all toxins, she explained.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
