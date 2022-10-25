5 impactful, global activists in the LGBTIQ+ community
JOHANNESBURG - Since 1990, October has been a significant month for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) community in South Africa.
The rights of the LGBTIQ+ community are enshrined in the South African Constitution, which upholds diversity and inclusivity.
This means members of the LGBTIQ+ are at liberty to freely choose who they want to love and marry and openly. But this can't be said for the people that are a part of the LGBTIQ+ community in most African countries as they are not allowed to be visible and true to who they are.
This lends the LGBTIQ+ to discrimination, abuse and persecution as they are oftentimes rendered criminal.
This highlights the fact that there is still a long way to go until equality can be achieved and celebrated.
In honour of Pride Month, these are the top five global LGBTIQ+ activists that stood up for the community even when it was dangerous to do so.
They inspired change and gave their own voices to those that live in fear.
Without these activists, the LGBTIQ+ movement would not be what is in today and would probably not be as recognised.
SIMON NKOLI
Simon Nkoli is one of the most prominent people in South Africa's LGBTIQ+ movement. He was an LGBTIQ+ member and HIV/AIDS activist.
He founded the Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand (GLOW), and he also organised the first pride parade in Johannesburg, South Africa.
MARSHA P. JOHNSON
Sometimes referred to as the 'Rosa Parks of the LGBTIQ+ movement,' Marsha P. Johnson made a name for herself in her own right.
She was a drag performer, an activist and model.
Johnson was a trans woman that advocated for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community and herself at a time when doing this was a danger to her life.
Even though she never got to come out as trans, she remains an iconic figure in the LGBTIQ+ community.
SYLVIA RIVERA
You can never mention Marsha P. Johnson and not mention Sylvia Rivera.
Together, they co-founded Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, an organisation that helped homeless LGBTIQ+ members by providing them shelter and other services in New York City.
Sylvia’s role in gay history was that she was one of the first people to highlight that our movement needed to be more inclusive of people who did not fit in the mainstream.Carrie Davis, Chief Programs and Policy Officer at New York City’s LGBT Community Center, told NBC News.
EUDY SIMELANE
She was a successful soccer player and an active LGBTIQ+ activist.
She was one of the first to live as an openly lesbian woman in KwaThema, Springs.
Simelane was a midfielder for her local team, Springs Home Sweepers as well as for the national soccer team, Banyana Banyana.
She was known to use her platform to educate as well as foster an LGBTIQ+ community-friendly culture - which established her as an icon and important figure.
We remember South African international footballer Eudy Simelane who passed away on this day in 2008. Hate crime in SA took the life of a sportswoman who wasn't heterosexual. Today, as hate crime and murders of gay people rage in SA, we condemn the hate that rapes, kills, attacks pic.twitter.com/CuwRhQqSIp' cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) April 28, 2021
HARVEY MILK
You have probably come across this name a few times, Harvey Milk was the subject of the Oscar-winning movie, Milk.
He was the first openly gay politician to be elected in California.
During his short time in office, he played a major role in pushing the legislation to ban discrimination and hate crimes in the employment sector, housing and public accommodation.
In 2009, then governor of Carlifonia Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that 22 May - his birthday - would be a day of recognition for the late activist and politician
