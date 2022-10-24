Streaming issues? Report here
'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group

24 October 2022 4:54 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Ben Theron
Zondo Commision
Whistleblower House

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House.

- President Ramaphosa outlined details of his action plan into the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's recommendations in an address to the nation on Sunday.

- In his address Ramaphosa hailed whistleblowers who testified at the commission.

- He also called for more protection of whistleblowers who highlight and expose corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that South Africa can win the fight against corrption.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night outlining details of his action plan into the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's recommendations.

The commission was tasked with investigating allegations of corruption and fraud in government.

The moment a whistleblower is identified, their lives become untenable.

Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House

RELATED: 'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist

They are targeted, they are hounded, They get demoted. They get disciplined. There are a number of those instances where that happens.

Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House

Media exposés and testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in South Africa have demonstrated the importance of whistleblowers.

Ben Theron, director at advocacy group, The Whistleblower House says had it not been for these brave people and their vital disclosures, corruption’s inner workings would have remained a mystery.

Theron says government needs to do more to assist whistleblowers by providing more than just physical protection.

What we're suggesting to government is, you should go beyond just the physical protection. You need to assist the person psychologically. You need to assist the person with medical [aid], because once you become a whistleblower and you're in that protection environment, you don't have medical aid.

Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group




