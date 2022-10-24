



- The Finance Minister will deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.

- Eskom support is likely to be high on the minister's priority list.

- Government's soaring public sector wage bill will also be a focus.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

When finance minister, Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, all eyes are likely to be on the details around Eskom’s debt and the support offered by government.

In 2022, South Africans have had to deal with their worst-ever year of loadshedding, with September being the hardest hit month.

South Africans experienced Stage 6 power cuts, while 572 hours of September's 720 hours were spent in the dark.

Addressing government's soaring public sector wage bill is also likely going to feature prominently in the minister's speech.

So what's it going to take to fix these problem, and how will the taxpayers money be spent?

What do you do about the Eskom debt? What do you do about social relief? What do you do about the public sector wage negotiations? So he's going to have to find a balance here between the little extra room he may have to manoeuvre. Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School

The cleverness in the mini-budget will lie in how he makes the trade-offs here. Does he make them now, or does he wait until the main budget? Undoubtedly, there will be some very difficult decisions that he'll need to take. Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School

The budget...is an exercise in political economy, so there are trade-offs that'll have to be made. Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement