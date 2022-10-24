What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
- The Finance Minister will deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.
- Eskom support is likely to be high on the minister's priority list.
- Government's soaring public sector wage bill will also be a focus.
When finance minister, Enoch Godongwana delivers his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, all eyes are likely to be on the details around Eskom’s debt and the support offered by government.
In 2022, South Africans have had to deal with their worst-ever year of loadshedding, with September being the hardest hit month.
South Africans experienced Stage 6 power cuts, while 572 hours of September's 720 hours were spent in the dark.
Addressing government's soaring public sector wage bill is also likely going to feature prominently in the minister's speech.
So what's it going to take to fix these problem, and how will the taxpayers money be spent?
What do you do about the Eskom debt? What do you do about social relief? What do you do about the public sector wage negotiations? So he's going to have to find a balance here between the little extra room he may have to manoeuvre.Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School
The cleverness in the mini-budget will lie in how he makes the trade-offs here. Does he make them now, or does he wait until the main budget? Undoubtedly, there will be some very difficult decisions that he'll need to take.Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School
The budget...is an exercise in political economy, so there are trade-offs that'll have to be made.Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Business
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
What should we expect from Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One.Read More
'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the Clicks Group posts its annual results to end-August.Read More