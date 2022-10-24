[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
- The Audi e-tron is a fully electric vehicle
- The vehicle includes state-of-the-art tach features like 360 degree camera for park assist
- The e-tron costs R2,1m
It's fair to say that Toby Shapshak was thoroughly impressed with the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line and all the technology that comes with it.
The first thing that grabs your attention are the rear view mirrors, or rather lack there of.
Instead, the vehicle is fitted with streamlined cameras and 7-inch OLED screens in the door which warn you if there's a car in the next lane.
The parking aids also include a 360-degree camera, making alley-docking and parallel parking a much more pleasurable experience.
There are two touchscreens, which display either Apple’s CarPlay, Android Auto, or Audi’s own MMI interface, multiple USB ports and quality 3D sound coming out of the The Bang & Olufsen sound system.
It's the pinnacle of where car technology has gotten to.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
It's spectacular, as you'd expect from Audi, which has really made a name for itself with these premium cars.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Of course you'd need to charge the vehicle too.
As Toby discovered, it wasn’t particularly fast, as an AC plug, and makes the installation of a home charging system a must if you need a quick recharge.
The Audi e-tron quattro Sportback S line has a 95kW battery and a 300kW maximum output, with a range of up to 380km and a top speed of 200 km/h and gets to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds.
The Audi e-tron costs R2,1m.
Part of the reason why they're so expensive is because you need the batteries for longer distances. The garage infrastructure doesn't exist yet.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
The running costs are significantly less. There're so many less moving parts. You don't have an internal combustion engine.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141071198_charging-an-plug-in-hybrid-audi-e-tron-55-quattro-with-the-power-cable-supply-plugged-in-prague-czec.html?vti=oc95h3f02lkcmftaau-1-25
