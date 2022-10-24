What should we expect from Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister?
- Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the UK's next prime minister after seeing off rival Penny Mordaunt.
- Sunak will become the first person of colour to lead the UK.
- He'll take charge following the resignation of Liz Truss
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister.
On Sunday he saw off former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in the race for the top job, and on Monday, followed that up with a win over his lone remaining rival, Penny Mordaunt.
Sunak, 42, will become the first person of colour to be Prime Minister of the UK, and the youngest to do so in more than 200 years.
The reaction by the pound was fairly muted, although we saw more of a reaction from the gilt market, which has been the area of stress.Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One
It's his second attempt at making it to Downing Street, having been beaten to the job by Liz Truss less than two months ago.
Truss, however quit as prime minister following a disastrous 44-day stint.
Having a more orthodox leadership, one that isn't going to put short-term growth ahead of longer-term balancing is probably going to be rewarded by the markets, and not punished as Truss' promises were.Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What should we expect from Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister?
