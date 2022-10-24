Awareness of Diwali is getting stronger in SA, says religious leader
John Perlman spoke to Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha organisation.
Monday 24 October marks Diwali, a religious holiday for people of the Hindu faith across the globe.
Also known as the festival of lights, people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
It signifies the positive energy of light over darkness. Light means knowledge and darkness means ignoranceAshwin Trikamjee, President - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
Trikamjee, leader of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) organisation said the significance and awareness of Diwali in South Africa has grown stronger over the years.
People are still celebrating Diwali as religiously and strongly as they did 50 years ago in South Africa, if anything I think the significance of Diwali is getting stronger.Ashwin Trikamjee, President - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
The message for this year’s celebration encourages sharing due to the rising economic pressure faced by people after the Kwa-Zulu Natal floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are asking people, all Hindu’s to share because there are thousands of people who don’t even know when their next meal is.Ashwin Trikamjee, President - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
Listen to the full audio above for more.
