How rights have spawned a culture of delusion among children

Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Side effects of contraceptives
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Natalia Novikova - Gynaecologist
Today at 12:05
A win for Former Mayor, Mpho Phalatse, this as Johannesburg High Court rules that the city council’s special sitting that ousted Mpho Phalatse as mayor was unlawful.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
The man who was found with 6 decomposing bodies in his yard is expected in court on today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:15
The Public Protector returns to the Western Cape court, applying for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Unions vow to plunge public service into chaos after wage talks deadlock.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association
Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat
Today at 12:27
Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya provides an update on the President’s public engagements programme for the week ahead and address relevant topical issues of public and media interest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:37
Gauteng Government accelerates fight against substance abuse.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Premier
Today at 12:41
ActionSA reveals another DA former leader as its provincial leader for the Western Cape.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
The DA briefs media on Medium-Term Budget Policy expectations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 12:52
Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed Monday to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives' new leader.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Olly Barrat, Feature Story Correspondent
Today at 12:56
Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association warns that South Africa might face fuel shedding in the future.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Morgan - CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Today at 13:35
Are we in a mental health pandemic?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Christopher Holt - Psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic
Today at 14:05
The Series on "Job Hunting"- (Episode 4 ) Adjusting to the working environment
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vanessa Raath - Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Advice and Evaluations
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Nel - Head: Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What you should know about investing via stokvels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Silindile Leseyane (MBA) - chairperson at Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
How rights have spawned a culture of delusion among children

24 October 2022 6:51 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Department of Education
children rights
Mindful parenting

Relebogile Mabotja, on this week's feature on parents and parenting, spoke to writer and former school principal, Nathaniel, Lee about how instilling a work ethic in kids could cure entitlement.

Lee said that the concept of democracy was derailed by society as people associated freedom with free things - free housing, free education, free hospitals et al.

Entitlement is disruptive for the whole of society and the sense that there’s something owed to society is problematic, he added.

Entitlement is not an issue unique to South Arica, however, it is rifer in South Africa and this has caused children to ignore their responsibilities and focus on their rights, explained Lee.

We have a human rights delusion, to say that we are deluded, that our rights override everything, forgetting that we also have responsibilities. So there needs to be that interaction between rights and responsibilities.

Nathaniel Lee, writer and former school principal

Lee added that the culture of failure in South Africa contributes to the entitlement problem and has prompted children to not have any form of work ethic because they can simply skip a grade even if they did not do well, according to the South African Education Department's standards.

A learner can only fail once in a grade and that is problematic because sometimes failure leads to improvement… this can lead to the sense that whether learners put in effort or not, they will move into the next grade.

Nathaniel Lee, writer and former school principal

Lee said that parents and teachers need to play their roles in adequately educating their children.

In addition, Lee said, schools should have structures that can identify the different abilities of each child as all children are different.

He noted that school should not be limited to academics only.

The concept of education has to be broadened beyond mere academics. Children are differently gifted. It’s important to notice when a child begins to struggle… there need to be structures in schools where children are observed and diagnosed so that necessary interventions can be implemented.

Nathaniel Lee, Writer & Former School Principal

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




