Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank

Today at 11:35 Health and wellness: Side effects of contraceptives The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Natalia Novikova - Gynaecologist

Today at 12:05 A win for Former Mayor, Mpho Phalatse, this as Johannesburg High Court rules that the city council’s special sitting that ousted Mpho Phalatse as mayor was unlawful. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 The man who was found with 6 decomposing bodies in his yard is expected in court on today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bernadette Wicks

Today at 12:15 The Public Protector returns to the Western Cape court, applying for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 Unions vow to plunge public service into chaos after wage talks deadlock. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association

Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat

Today at 12:27 Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya provides an update on the President’s public engagements programme for the week ahead and address relevant topical issues of public and media interest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.

Today at 12:37 Gauteng Government accelerates fight against substance abuse. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Premier

Today at 12:41 ActionSA reveals another DA former leader as its provincial leader for the Western Cape. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 The DA briefs media on Medium-Term Budget Policy expectations. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance

Today at 12:52 Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed Monday to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives' new leader. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Olly Barrat, Feature Story Correspondent

Today at 12:56 Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association warns that South Africa might face fuel shedding in the future. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Peter Morgan - CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

Today at 13:35 Are we in a mental health pandemic? Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Christopher Holt - Psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic

Today at 14:05 The Series on "Job Hunting"- (Episode 4 ) Adjusting to the working environment Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Vanessa Raath - Global Talent Sourcing Trainer

Today at 14:35 Car Feature: Advice and Evaluations Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacques Nel - Head: Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa

