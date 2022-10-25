Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank
Africa Melane spoke to resident fitness enthusiast and Kfm presenter, Liezel van der Westhuizen, about how long you need to plank to get your best benefits.
-
Planking can have significant health and fitness benefits.
-
The record for the longest plank is over 9 hours long.
Planking is an isometric core strength exercise and if your position is perfect, Van der Westhuizen, said you should be able to balance a glass of water comfortably on your back.
Planking can have significant health benefits from building abdominal strength more than a sit-up or crunch to relieving back pain.
As much as I moan and I groan about this exercise when I have to do it, it is such a great workout. It is a total body workout.Liezel van der Westhuizen, presenter at Talk Radio 702 and 567 CapeTalk
The record for the longest plank was over 9 hours but experts say the ideal plank length is one minute and even ten seconds can have benefits, said Van der Westhuizen.
If you think you are not going to be able to hold it for a minute, then try plank for ten seconds, relax for five, plank for another ten, relax for five.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Kfm presenter
Van der Westhuizen said that after starting with 10-second planks, you can build up every day until you get the ideal planking set of three one-minute planks per day.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba score hand-up from $100k Spotfify podcast fund
The podcast creators are among several on the content who'll benefit from the new Africa Podcast Fund initiative.Read More
Global outage hits WhatsApp
Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.Read More
5 impactful, global activists in the LGBTIQ+ community
It's Pride Month, a month to celebrate all kinds of love, equality and being a part of a rainbow family that encourages the LGBTIQ+ rights to freely love those they love.Read More
How cupping therapy can benefit your personal health
Relebogile Moabotja speaks to cupping practitioner & instructor, Zeenat Kajee.Read More
Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash
The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.Read More
Awareness of Diwali is getting stronger in SA, says religious leader
Also known as the festival of lights, people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.Read More
Family vacations: A guide on strengthening bonding and avoiding conflict
Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker Heidi Nestler on navigating family trips and avoiding inevitable conflict.Read More
How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it
Aubrey Masango speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the impact of our primary caregivers' relationships.Read More