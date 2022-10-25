Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert
Africa Melane spoke to Patrick Deale, labour law expert from Deale Attorneys.
Deale has warned unions to move in unity ahead of the planned public servants' wage strike.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is the only organisation that accepted the government's 3% salary increase.
The teacher's union accepting the proposed increment from the government means that other associations within the public sector will dent the unity when facing the negotiation table.
Deale also warned that unions must fix internal battles as it will be difficult to garner public support for the planned strike.
The fact that Sadtu has broken ranks and said they will accept means that the rest of the unions will have a tough time holding it together amongst themselves to try and get the strike going and also getting public sympathy for their strike.Patrick Deale, Labour law expert - Deale Attorneys
In amongst the union groupings negotiating with government is that you don’t have unity and is pulling out in all different directions.Patrick Deale, Labour law expert - Deale Attorneys
