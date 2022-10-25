Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba score hand-up from $100k Spotfify podcast fund
Some good news this week for South African content creators Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba.
Global streaming platform Spotify has announced it's a first-of-its-kind podcast initiative for the continent called the Africa Podcast Fund.
The aim, says Spotify, is to support African podcasters and further amplify their stories.
The $100,000 (R1,840,620.00) fund aims to bolster the careers of these podcast creators through financial grants, workshops and networking opportunities.
Tlhabi and Ledwana, who host Convos and Cocktails and Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba respectively, are among the 13 recipients.
Spotify said: "Independent emerging podcasters with growing audiences were selected as recipients for the fund, with a focus on supporting podcasts that showcase a range of voices in terms of varying podcast formats, gender, language and content."
Africa Podfest is excited about the development of podcasting in Africa particularly because the medium allows underrepresented African voices to tell the story of AfricaMelissa Mbugua, Co-Director, Africa Podfest
It is through initiatives such as these that Spotify’s goal of further platforming African creators on a global scale can be realised - a goal central to shifting a historically restrictive view of storytelling out of and about the continent.Spotify
According to podcast measurement company, Chartible, these are the Top 5 Podcasts in South Africa right now:
1. Our Love Journey - Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba
2. Jay Shetty - On Purpose With Jay Shetty
3. MacG - Podcast and Chill with MacG
4. BBC World Service - Global News Podcast
5. The Diary of A CEO with Steve Bartlett
