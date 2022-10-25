Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec Group, about what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement.
Chief economist from Investec Group, Annabel Bishop, shares that the Finance Ministry is expected to table plans in place to rescue the ailing state-owned entities like Eskom and Transnet.
The ailing economy suffered last year's July unrest following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, continued blackouts from Eskom, and the recent strike action at Transnet.
Godongwane is expected to instill hope and confidence in the public with plans to avert the rising cost of living.
Food, fuel, and electricity inflation had been on the rise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, which saw some businesses facing closure and retrenchments.
I think some of the good news is that we could see fiscal consolidations and that means lower planned debts and fiscal deficits and the percentage of the GDP.Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec group
Bishop also warned that Eskom's inability to settle its finances would put a strain on the government's fiscal capacity.
She also added that Transnet would also top the agenda ahead of the speech in Parliament.
We are also waiting to see what to announce on Eskom’s debt. The big problem with Eskom is that they borrow heavily, are over-indebted and cannot maintain their very large debt on their own, they need help from government’s bailouts, and of course on their operational as they cannot keep the lights.Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec group
Let us not forget Transnet, as they also have capacity constraints and what is important on their side is that they are obviously instrumental on our bulk commodities whether it is from mining to food production.Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec group
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
