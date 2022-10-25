Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transnet still reeling from recent strike that realised a increase in cable theft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonginkosi Mabaso - Acting Chief Commercial Officer for Transnet Freight Rail.
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Louw Nel - Senior Political Analyst at Oxford Economics Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What you should know about investing via stokvels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Silindile Leseyane (MBA) - chairperson at Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
No Items to show
The Midday Report Express: JHB High Court says Mpho Phalatse is mayor of Joburg

25 October 2022 12:25 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

A win for Former Mayor, Mpho Phalatse, takes the top position on The Midday Report today. The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that the city council’s special sitting that ousted Mpho Phalatse as mayor was unlawful. This means that the position of current mayor Dada Morero is called into question and the whole situation just means further chaos for the city.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Mpho Phalatse, Thapelo Amad of Al-Jama-Ah and Michael Beaumont, the National Chairperson of ActionSA to get clarity on what unfolded.

The court has reinstated me as the mayor of Johannesburg. So, yes, I am the mayor of Joburg.

Mpho Phalatse, Former or incumbent Mayor of Johannesburg

I think we must be very clear that what took place in the city of Joburg was nothing short of a coup through improper processes to remove a legitimate coalition government.

Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of ActionSA

[The court ruling] doesn't change the outcome of what transpired previously when we we were removed her.

Thapelo Amad, Al-Jama-Ah councillor

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • The man who was found with 6 decomposing bodies in his yard is expected in court on today.
  • Gauteng Government accelerates fight against substance abuse.
  • The Public Protector returns to the Western Cape court, applying for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.
  • Rishi Sunak announced as Britain's incoming prime minister, promises to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis.
  • Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association warns that South Africa might face fuel shedding in the future.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: JHB High Court says Mpho Phalatse is mayor of Joburg




25 October 2022 12:25 PM
by Zaid Kriel

