Joburg workshop murders: Serial killer targeting sex workers?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about fears that a serial killer is operating in Johannesburg and targeting sex workers.
This follows the discovery of the bodies of six women, believed to be those of sex workers, at a panel-beating workshop in the Joburg CBD. A man was arrested but has only been charged with one of the murders.
Meanwhile, sex workers in Johannesburg continue to live and operate in fear.
Wicks has been following the story and explained what she'd learned in her conversation with the renowned forensic psychologist and the former head of the SAPS specialist investigative psychology section, Gerard Labuschagne, about serial killers and how they operated.
I had a discussion with Gerard Labuschagne. He said that 50% of this case will be about the cases they don’t know about.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Organisations like Sisonke Gender Justice and other sex worker's associations are calling for the decriminalisation of sex workers in South Africa.
It is believed that this move will limit the rise in murder, abuse, and rape of sex workers across the country.
It is really quite shocking, quite terrifying, we have seen serial killers in the past, but this case is quite unique. It is shockingly similar to the Jeffrey Dahmer matter.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Women who are still working in the streets have concerns as they don’t know how solid the case is.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
