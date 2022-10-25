Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has ruled in favour of Mpho Phalatse, who challenged her dismissal as Joburg mayor.
The court has declared that the council Speaker's decision to place a motion of no confidence against Phalatse was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The Johannesburg High Court has found that the election of Dada Morero as Joburg mayor was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) argued last week that the decision by Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele to call an extraordinary council sitting two days after her election last month was unlawful.
This is because a programming committee that took the decision to hold the sitting did not quorate.
The court has found, therefore, that the ousting of Phalatse as mayor took place during an illegal gathering and has been declared unlawful.
Phalatse has celebrated Tuesday’s court outcome, calling it a victory for democracy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful
