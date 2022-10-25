Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore?





Bongani Bingwa speaks to chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride Of Africa, Kaye Alley, about the relevance of Pride and what to expect for its 33rd Pride Parade and Celebration.

The event will mark its 33rd year of bringing awareness towards queer issues as well as celebrating the continent's queer community.

It was founded in 1990 by queer and anti-apartheid activists, Simon Nkoli and Beverley Ditsie through the Gay and Lesbian Community of the Witwatersrand (GLOW).

Having its roots in protest against issues targeting the queer community such as homophobia, transphobia and intersection discrimination, many, including Ditsie herself, have criticised the relevance of turning Pride into a parade.

Though Alley does acknowledge that there's validity in its critiques, she reaffirms that Pride of Africa is still a vehicle that creates visibility and awareness of not only queer issues but the community itself.

For those wondering, 33 out of the 54 African countries still criminalise "homosexual acts".

We still create the visibility and awareness. Whether you call it a 'jamboree', whether you call it a 'party with a purpose', I think, at the end of the day, the awareness is what's important... There's still a lot of relevance in what we're doing. Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa

She goes on to say that in order to keep the event relevant, that Pride of Africa has had to continuously reinvent how it approaches the parade, effectively removing "hardcore protests" in favour of a "celebratory tone".

It is a human right advocacy [with] a celebratory tone to it. At the end of the day, we still come with a very strong message. It's how we're giftwrapping that message is slightly different. I think that if we had to call on hardcore protests, hardcore riots, we would not appeal to the new generation. Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa

We went back to the drawing board many times with Johannesburg Pride to keep it relevant... which the most important thing. Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa

Pride of Africa will be shutting down some of streets in Sandton, including Rivonia Road, Sandton Drive and Fifth Street from 29 October at 12AM to 30 October at 2AM.

The march will begin at 2PM, with entrance free for anyone to attend.

Parking will be available in Sandton City.

