Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride Of Africa, Kaye Alley, about the relevance of Pride and what to expect for its 33rd Pride Parade and Celebration.
The event will mark its 33rd year of bringing awareness towards queer issues as well as celebrating the continent's queer community.
It was founded in 1990 by queer and anti-apartheid activists, Simon Nkoli and Beverley Ditsie through the Gay and Lesbian Community of the Witwatersrand (GLOW).
Having its roots in protest against issues targeting the queer community such as homophobia, transphobia and intersection discrimination, many, including Ditsie herself, have criticised the relevance of turning Pride into a parade.
Though Alley does acknowledge that there's validity in its critiques, she reaffirms that Pride of Africa is still a vehicle that creates visibility and awareness of not only queer issues but the community itself.
For those wondering, 33 out of the 54 African countries still criminalise "homosexual acts".
We still create the visibility and awareness. Whether you call it a 'jamboree', whether you call it a 'party with a purpose', I think, at the end of the day, the awareness is what's important... There's still a lot of relevance in what we're doing.Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa
She goes on to say that in order to keep the event relevant, that Pride of Africa has had to continuously reinvent how it approaches the parade, effectively removing "hardcore protests" in favour of a "celebratory tone".
It is a human right advocacy [with] a celebratory tone to it. At the end of the day, we still come with a very strong message. It's how we're giftwrapping that message is slightly different. I think that if we had to call on hardcore protests, hardcore riots, we would not appeal to the new generation.Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa
We went back to the drawing board many times with Johannesburg Pride to keep it relevant... which the most important thing.Kaye Alley, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa
Pride of Africa will be shutting down some of streets in Sandton, including Rivonia Road, Sandton Drive and Fifth Street from 29 October at 12AM to 30 October at 2AM.
The march will begin at 2PM, with entrance free for anyone to attend.
Parking will be available in Sandton City.
Find out more here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects
Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba score hand-up from $100k Spotfify podcast fund
The podcast creators are among several on the content who'll benefit from the new Africa Podcast Fund initiative.Read More
Global outage hits WhatsApp
Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.Read More
Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank
Summer is right around the corner and if you are training to get that summer strength, the perfect plank could be just what you need.Read More
5 impactful, global activists in the LGBTIQ+ community
It's Pride Month, a month to celebrate all kinds of love, equality and being a part of a rainbow family that encourages the LGBTIQ+ rights to freely love those they love.Read More
How cupping therapy can benefit your personal health
Relebogile Moabotja speaks to cupping practitioner & instructor, Zeenat Kajee.Read More
Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash
The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.Read More
Awareness of Diwali is getting stronger in SA, says religious leader
Also known as the festival of lights, people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.Read More