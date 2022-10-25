WATCH: Man decides to move out after brother cooks him a Sunday meal
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the tweet, the man asked his brother to cook a Sunday dish and only to be met with a plate that was not pleasant for digestion.
He further mentions that "I don't fit ekhaya anymore, it's time I move out" - literally meaning that he wants to move out at home because of his brother's cooking.
I don’t fit in ekhaya anymore, it’s time to move out 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Kp8sVzXeHU' sivu (@msivana_) October 23, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
