Kay Oliver, the UK correspondent, says that former Finance Minister Rishi Sunka has a tough task ahead in restructuring the state of the economy.

Truss resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party after a short spell of 44 days in office.

She was criticised for her economic reforms and the sacking of prominent members from her portfolio.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kelly said that Sunak was one of the leaders that flagged the economic plans of the former prime minister, Liz Truss.

He is expected to meet with King Charles at Birmingham Palace on Tuesday.

Sunak is the first person of colour and the youngest UK prime minister in 200 years.

The man who lost in September is now October’s winner and he has predicted all along the massive red lights flying over Liz Truss’s economic plans over the economy. Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Sunak is ready, hopefully, to calm the waters and people are interested to see what comes next and he has a massive trait to look at and one of those being medium-term fiscal plans and will be unveiled on 31 October. Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Sunak is of Asian descent, rose to politics in seven years since 2015, worked for Goldman Sachs, and went to Oxford University in the UK.

