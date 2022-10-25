Streaming issues? Report here
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy

25 October 2022 10:56 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
United Kingdom
Conservative party
economic reforms
Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Kay Oliver, United Kingdom correspondent, about the rise of incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Kay Oliver, the UK correspondent, says that former Finance Minister Rishi Sunka has a tough task ahead in restructuring the state of the economy.

Truss resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party after a short spell of 44 days in office.

She was criticised for her economic reforms and the sacking of prominent members from her portfolio.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kelly said that Sunak was one of the leaders that flagged the economic plans of the former prime minister, Liz Truss.

He is expected to meet with King Charles at Birmingham Palace on Tuesday.

Sunak is the first person of colour and the youngest UK prime minister in 200 years.

The man who lost in September is now October’s winner and he has predicted all along the massive red lights flying over Liz Truss’s economic plans over the economy.

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Sunak is ready, hopefully, to calm the waters and people are interested to see what comes next and he has a massive trait to look at and one of those being medium-term fiscal plans and will be unveiled on 31 October.

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Sunak is of Asian descent, rose to politics in seven years since 2015, worked for Goldman Sachs, and went to Oxford University in the UK.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




