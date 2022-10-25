A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects
Clement Manyathela spoke to gynecologist Dr Natalia Novikova, about the different side effects that come with certain contraceptives.
Access to reproductive health services in South Africa is enshrined in Section 27 of the Constitution, which states that “everyone has the right to access health care services, including reproductive health care”.
A reported 64% of women in the country use contraceptives.
Contraception gives people, particularly women in the 21st century, the freedom to choose and the power to decide when they want to fall pregnant - which is something that their predecessors would have to leave to chance.
According to the World Health Organization, choosing different types of contraception is largely influenced by life circumstances.
A teenager will have different needs than a woman in her thirties.
Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs.
Gynaecologist Dr Natalia Novikova said contraceptive options should be decided upon based on factors including age, convenience and relationship status.
The question each woman has to decide for herself when she’s deciding on the method of contraception is, does she want more children?Dr Natalia Novikova, gynaecologist
Novikova highlighted the contraceptive injection as her least favourite contraception due to its side effects.
She explained that the injection significantly stunts reproduction for up to 24 months - even after it is discontinued.
It also increases the chance of osteoporosis or thinning of bones, she noted.
One of the biggest side effects within this type of contraceptive is that the fertility only returns, sometimes, after 24 months. Also, the injection can lead to osteoporosis or thinning of bones.’Dr Natalia Novikova, gynaecologist
Emergency contraceptive or commonly known as ‘morning-after pill’ is a safe just option, said Novikova.
But, she noted, it must be used 72 hours after intercourse.
It, however, does not work very well if ovulation has occurred and it may disrupt the menstrual cycle.
Other options of preventing unwanted pregnancy include:
• Combined pill • Condoms • Contraceptive implant • Contraceptive patch • Diaphragm • Female condoms
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
