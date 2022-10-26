Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance





Clement Manyathela speaks to adult development and leadership psychologist, Dr Mavis Mazhura, about the importance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in the workplace and different ways in which one can improve on this critical skill.

Having a team whose members have a high EQ, or whose members are working on their EQ, is paramount to everyone's productivity levels.

Roughly, EQ can be defined as a person who is able to manage and regulate their emotions efficiently.

By being able to regulate emotions, one is able to improve the overall productivity of the team because performance is driven by behaviour and behaviour is driven by emotion, says Mazhura.

It's also important because the emotions of one person can influence the emotions of everyone in the space around them.

For example, an unbridled emotional outburst can lead to a feeling of uneasiness, distress and anxiety for the entire team which would, consequently, impact the team's ability to efficiently reach its objectives and desired results.

If you have someone that's constantly erupting, constantly angry, frustrated, screaming, there is a chance it can be contagious and other people can start experiencing the same frustration. So, you need one negative team member to take the whole team down... we transfer emotions from one person to the next. Dr Mavis Mazhura, adult development and leadership psychologist

Emotions drive behaviour and behaviour drives performance... When people lack emotional intelligence, you start to have team dynamics, conflict, teams under distress, leadership challenges... This actually gets in the way of performance... When you can manage your emotions, you can definitely achieve the results you seek to achieve and also have those results in a harmonious way. Dr Mavis Mazhura, adult development and leadership psychologist

A team with a high collective EQ could also decrease the amount of sick leave taken employees and improve their overall mental wellbeing.

We are dealing, now, with a lot of distress, a lot of depression in the workplace, a lot of conflict, a lot of people who are taking disability because of the experiences that they're having in the workplace. Dr Mavis Mazhura, adult development and leadership psychologist

So, when you are having an emotional intelligent team, the downtime is very minimal. You don't have people who are absent, leaving work because they can't stand other people in the team... You don't, also, have people calling in sick all the time because people are enthused, they're passionate, they want to do the work that they want to do, and they know that even though conflict is inevitable, they are able to resolve this conflict in a mature manner. Dr Mavis Mazhura, adult development and leadership psychologist

Scroll up for the full interview.