'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
BRICS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Foreign Policy
book review
business books
Xhanti Payi
Henry Kissinger
Richard Nixon
On China

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

- “No one can lay claim to so much influence on the shaping of foreign policy over the past 50 years as Henry Kissinger” writes the Financial Times.

- The Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former US Secretary of State's insights in his book "On China" are invaluable for other governments and people who do business with the country says economist Xhanti Payi.

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com
Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Xhanti Payi, Economist at Nascence Advisory.

Payi discussed "On China" by Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger.

Image of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger @miromiro/123rf.com
Image of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger @miromiro/123rf.com

“No one can lay claim to so much influence on the shaping of foreign policy over the past 50 years as Henry Kissinger” writes the Financial Times.

The scholar and diplomat served as US Secretary of State under the Nixon and Ford administrations.

I think it's a very important book... It gives you a strong understanding of what China's about... tracing back to the civilization of China into the force it is now... He tells the story that in the old civilization people did not come to China to do diplomacy; they came to learn from China.

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

Kissinger makes important points in terms of how we work with China as different countries or even as businesspeople. He says that China does not seek to export their values... and makes the important point about China's self interest...

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

[In relation to ties with the US and recent interference in Taiwan] Kissinger says that China does not like to be told what to do and doesn't tell people what to do... The Chinese are willing to talk, but they are not willing to compromise on key values... That is what the US does not 'get'....

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

When they vote in the UN Security Council they tend to abstain because they don't want to find themselves in a situation where they're interfering in other people's business which is the exact opposite of what the US tends to do.

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

Our politicians in South Africa haven't quite figured out how to deal with China in a way that actually makes sense for South Africa and for China.

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

When China wants something they get it, and this book really tells you how to understand that dynamic... so that you can build relations with China that make sense... telling them about ubuntu, that doesn't fly at all...

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

Everybody who is dealing with China ought to understand the Chinese psyche... how they do business, how they think... so that you come prepared...

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

It's a lot of reading, but it's definitely worth it.

Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

Description on Amazon:

In this sweeping and insightful history, Henry Kissinger turns for the first time at book length to a country he has known intimately for decades and whose modern relations with the West he helped shape.

On China illuminates the inner workings of Chinese diplomacy during such pivotal events as the initial encounters between China and tight line modern European powers, the formation and breakdown of the Sino-Soviet alliance, the Korean War, and Richard Nixon’s historic trip to Beijing.

With a new final chapter on the emerging superpower’s twenty-first-century role in global politics and economics, On China provides historical perspective on Chinese foreign affairs from one of the premier statesmen of our time.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'




Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 5:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 5:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 11:50 AM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 5:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 1:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 6:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Image credit: Naspers chairperson Koos Bekker on Facebook

[BOOK REVIEW] How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

23 August 2022 5:22 PM

Potchefstroom-born Koos Bekker is one of the wealthiest billionaires in Africa.

© moovstock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 1:01 PM

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

© kirisa99/123rf.com

'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries

16 August 2022 5:17 PM

TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

@ maxriesgo/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 5:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

