Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Sydney Soundy, the Land Bank's Executive Manager for Strategy and Communications.
- The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture
- The announcement comes just over two years after the struggling state-owned bank defaulted on its own debt
South Africa's Land Bank is going to give financing for emerging farmers another shot.
A blended finance scheme will see the Department of Agriculture provide grant financing for farmers which the Bank will match rand for rand.
The embattled state-owned lender defaulted on some of its own debt in April 2022.
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO
In August this year it was accused of using bullying tactics against farmers behind with their debt repayments by the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai).
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from Sydney Soundy, the Land Bank's Executive Manager for Strategy and Communications.
The scheme is structured to de-risk transactions, Soundy says.
The grant allocation comes from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and the loans will come from the Land Bank. Essentially we're putting together a blended transaction which de-risks the debt to equity position of transactions through the grant that comes from the Department.Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank
Soundy says this an affordable way to include new agriculture entrants and also help existing farmers that want to scale up their commercial operations.
It makes it affordable for the client in that, say in a transaction of R10 million, they would only be taking out a loan of R5 million, with the other R5 million coming from a grant allocation.Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank
Essentially it is aimed at black South African citizens, so it is looking at black-owned entities and ensuring that the focus can also be placed on youth, women and people with disabilities to get into the agricultural sector and be successful through a programme of comprehensive support.Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank
The focus will on small- and medium-scale farmers, he says.
"The amount is not a huge amount but it is a good start."
The Agiculture Department has committed to a ten year agreement with the Lank Bank - the first three years will come with a R325 million allocation per annum, starting in the current financial year.
Soundy notes that the Bank's own lenders have given their consent for the scheme.
We're utilising this opportunity for blended finance to get ourselves for growth of the book again, once the debt restructure has been concluded.... We are making significant progress with our lenders...Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank
He says the blended funding approach is a crucial part of the Bank's financing strategy into the future.
"We'll be looking at these kinds of arrangements where the support we give to farmers or agri-businesses... are undertaken on the back of a blended funding approach where loans and grants are utilised to ensure affordability."
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview audio
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fotokostic/fotokostic2104/fotokostic210400039/167093738-tractor-spreading-artificial-fertilizers-transport-agricultural-.jpg
More from Business
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses
The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money ShowRead More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.Read More
More from Local
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
WATCH: Man breaks down after being sold two fake pistols for $100
A video has gone viral of a man seen crying after being sold two fake guns for $100 US dollars.Read More
WATCH: Mom busts girl helping herself to baby's formula
A video has gone viral of a mom who caught a girl stealing her baby's milk in the kitchen.Read More
"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang
JP Van der Spuy's R8 million Ferrari was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
New job: Go out there and introduce yourself to everyone
In this week’s job hunting series, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Vanessa Raath, global talent sourcing trainer about adjusting to the work environment.Read More
Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist
Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with the effects of COVID-19 still contributing to the increase.Read More
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More