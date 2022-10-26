[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
- Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show
- Interestingly, the chicken chain also provides Zetu Damane with her "zero" of the week, for a different ad
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV advert as her hero.
RELATED: Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
Chicken Licken's done many campaigns driven by the product helping you "find your soul" but the branding expert believes this latest one really hits the spot.
Everyone is talking about this ad in the right way, Damane says.
They’re not talking about the Knight Rider ad or the rasta ad - it’s the Chicken Licken ad.... From the moment you see that first person eat that piece of chicken you’re linking everything thereafter to Chicken Licken.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
RELATED: Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
I’m predicting this campaign will do wonders sales-wise... because this ad did real work for the brand.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
She also loves the dancing, pointing out that the second most popular category of content on TikTok at the moment is dancing videos.
At the same time however, another ad from Chicken Licken falls foul of Damane's "zero" rating exactly because the listener will not automatically link it with the brand.
The radio ad plays with the idea of those dreaded long voice notes, or "voice novels".
"Just because it's clever doesn't mean it's a great ad" agrees Whitfield.
Scroll to the top to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Chicken Licken discussion at 3:19)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNv8znzpH7c
More from Business
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know
Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget Statement.Read More
What business and labour are expecting from the mid-term budget statement
The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to give the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses
The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance
When not handled maturely, conflicts in the workplace can make things feel really awkward and/or uncomfortable for everyone surrounding it.Read More
Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist
Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with the effects of COVID-19 still contributing to the increase.Read More
Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale.Read More
A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects
Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs.Read More
Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore?
Pride of Africa, also known as Joburg Pride, is returning to the metro on 29 October in Sandton.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwaba score hand-up from $100k Spotfify podcast fund
The podcast creators are among several on the content who'll benefit from the new Africa Podcast Fund initiative.Read More
Global outage hits WhatsApp
Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.Read More
More from Opinion
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability
With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More