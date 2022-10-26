Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Chicken Licken
branding
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 25

- Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show

- Interestingly, the chicken chain also provides Zetu Damane with her "zero" of the week, for a different ad

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV advert as her hero.

RELATED: Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

Chicken Licken's done many campaigns driven by the product helping you "find your soul" but the branding expert believes this latest one really hits the spot.

Everyone is talking about this ad in the right way, Damane says.

They’re not talking about the Knight Rider ad or the rasta ad - it’s the Chicken Licken ad.... From the moment you see that first person eat that piece of chicken you’re linking everything thereafter to Chicken Licken.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

RELATED: Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

I’m predicting this campaign will do wonders sales-wise... because this ad did real work for the brand.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

She also loves the dancing, pointing out that the second most popular category of content on TikTok at the moment is dancing videos.

At the same time however, another ad from Chicken Licken falls foul of Damane's "zero" rating exactly because the listener will not automatically link it with the brand.

The radio ad plays with the idea of those dreaded long voice notes, or "voice novels".

"Just because it's clever doesn't mean it's a great ad" agrees Whitfield.

Scroll to the top to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Chicken Licken discussion at 3:19)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
