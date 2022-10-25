Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:50 PM
Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered this far. 25 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Local
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale. 25 October 2022 5:59 PM
A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs. 25 October 2022 12:57 PM
Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore? Pride of Africa, also known as Joburg Pride, is returning to the metro on 29 October in Sandton. 25 October 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Copper cable theft
Cable theft
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Copper cable
Transnet Freight Rail
Rail
Ports
Transnet strike
Bonginkosi Mabaso
cable export

Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Transnet Freight Rail.

- The staggered week-long strike at Transnet has resulted in a spike in cable theft, further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

- This increase can't be pinned down automatically to an "inside job" says Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Transnet Freight Rail.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The staggered week-long strike at Transnet has resulted in a spike in cable theft, further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

The CEO of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), Sizakele Mzimela said on Tuesday that the "dramatic" increase especially in its container corridor continues to seriously hamper the movement of trains.

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

“It’s a stop-go operation at this stage because once we have cleared the cables… further up, we will find another incident of theft of cable”.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, TFR's Acting Chief Commercial Officer noted that a rise in cable theft had been a problem before the recent strike.

Bonginkosi Mabaso says Transnet has seen an increase of up to about 180% in the number of incidents across its network over the past five years.

For this reason the spike during the strike can't be pinned down automatically to an "inside job", he maintains.

It could be attributed to a number of elements, some of which include the level at which our security resources were stretched in ensuring we safeguard assets during the strike, but also in ensuring that critical elements of the goods that we move were secured.

Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer - Transnet Freight Rail

Also the fact that there was no traffic moving in our infrastructure and in our line made it possible then for the syndicates that possibly are targeting our system, to have access to certain areas in our network.

Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer - Transnet Freight Rail

At the crux of the matter is the fact that Transnet is not a security company Mabaso says.

Of course we have a obligation to safeguard our assets and ensure that we keep them in operating condition... but in the end this problem of 'lawlessness' has become bigger than Transnet and bigger than any organisation in the country. Therefore it really requires a lot of input from all stakeholders, including government.

Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer - Transnet Freight Rail

Mabaso says Transnet at least has the right to its own security forces that are empowered to make arrests.

He wants the focus to shift to clamping down on those entities that actually buy the stolen copper cable.

By the time it gets to the port it's too late - we need to nip it at the point where these cables are being purchased.

Bonginkosi Mabaso, Acting Chief Commercial Officer - Transnet Freight Rail

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview

Related stories:

'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec




25 October 2022 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Copper cable theft
Cable theft
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Copper cable
Transnet Freight Rail
Rail
Ports
Transnet strike
Bonginkosi Mabaso
cable export

More from Business

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist

25 October 2022 8:23 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sadtu members joined other unions in a march to the Unions Buildings on 4 December. Picture: @_cosatu.

Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert

25 October 2022 6:34 AM

Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thebe Magone/Instagram

'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey

24 October 2022 7:06 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi e-tron 55 Quattro. © rimidolove/123rf.com

[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line

24 October 2022 6:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

24 October 2022 5:30 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, Irvin Ndlovu outside Benoni Magistrates Court on Monday 24 October 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN.

Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts

25 October 2022 6:19 PM

The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered this far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa

25 October 2022 5:59 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

High Court ruling in Phalatse's favour shows politics not above the law

25 October 2022 4:27 PM

Judge Raylene Keightley declares speaker's decision to place motion of no confidence against Phalatse on the agenda, was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NYDA Chairperson Asanda Luwaca in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'NYDA has launched probe into allegations of corruption against CEO'

25 October 2022 12:25 PM

NYDA CEO is accused of abusing state resources benefitting associates and spending R5 million during lockdown for a Youth Day event in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture of Sunday dish. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: Man decides to move out after brother cooks him a Sunday meal

25 October 2022 10:45 AM

A tweet went viral of a man who decided it was time to move out after his brother cooked him a Sunday meal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

WATCH: How do you sustain a lasting relationship?

25 October 2022 10:23 AM

A video went viral of motivational speaker Jay Shetty giving advice about the number one skill needed in a relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The suspect linked to six bodies found in Joburg appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 18 October 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Joburg workshop murders: Serial killer targeting sex workers?

25 October 2022 9:42 AM

A 20-year-old man who is suspected of killing one of the six women is expected to return to court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Mpho Phalatse/Twitter.

Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful

25 October 2022 9:16 AM

The court has declared that the council Speaker's decision to place a motion of no confidence against Phalatse was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'NYDA has launched probe into allegations of corruption against CEO'

Local

Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts

Local

Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful

Local

EWN Highlights

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA