Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
He is not a fan of Budget previews or Medium Term Budget previews because invariably those forecasts are wrong, says Bruce Whitfield.
In fact the only information that matters on the day is what's contained in the policy documents, not even the Finance Minister's speech itself, Whitfield continues.
It's the thinking behind the Budget process that matters. The speech cherry picks the key points and puts the best possible shine on the state of the country's finances.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
As a result, on the eve of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), instead of a preview of predictions, The Money Show opts for the top priorities selected by a range of business people and analysts.
(Skip to 33:08 in the audio clip)
The big issue of course is the pressure of Eskom's debt.
RELATED: What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
And that's the priority for Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.
Expectations are for lower debt and deficit ratios... Fiscal consolidation will be limited depending on how substantially government does take on - if any - Eskom's debt... The risk on that front are that if Eskom runs into operational difficulties again, then government will not be able to rescue it.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
Bishop does, however, add that overall it's likely to be a good Budget although one potentially dulled by the risk-averse global environment.
Independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe wants to see a slimmed-down government and one that welcomes private sector investment.
The first issue I'll be looking out for relates to the lack of fixed investment; the second to inefficiencies in the public sector as a result of insufficient headcounts, particularly in areas such as teaching and education, policing and, of course, healthcare.Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
Political analyst Nic Borain believes South Africa has a chance to stand out as a fiscally responsible global citizen in a messy world.
After disastrous fiscal statements in many countries around the world recently I think it's clear that credibility is everything as far as fiscal is concerned... How close are you to the limits in the public sector wage bill, how generous are you able to be with social grants, what options are there for Eskom's debt...Nic Borain, Political analyst
And Bidvest chair Bonang Mohale returns to everybody's chief pain point - Eskom.
It is unbelievable that 28 years into democracy, we've virtually spent half of it in blackouts. What we need is a stable, reliable and predictable energy supply and we should take it from whence it comes... The loss to the economy goes up to R4 billion a day, every day!Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest
Scroll up to listen to more "wish list" items (skip to 33:08)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Business
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.Read More
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money ShowRead More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.Read More
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert
Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.Read More
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
More from Local
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts
The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered this far.Read More
Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale.Read More
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.Read More
High Court ruling in Phalatse's favour shows politics not above the law
Judge Raylene Keightley declares speaker's decision to place motion of no confidence against Phalatse on the agenda, was unlawful.Read More
'NYDA has launched probe into allegations of corruption against CEO'
NYDA CEO is accused of abusing state resources benefitting associates and spending R5 million during lockdown for a Youth Day event in 2020.Read More
WATCH: Man decides to move out after brother cooks him a Sunday meal
A tweet went viral of a man who decided it was time to move out after his brother cooked him a Sunday meal.Read More
WATCH: How do you sustain a lasting relationship?
A video went viral of motivational speaker Jay Shetty giving advice about the number one skill needed in a relationship.Read More
Joburg workshop murders: Serial killer targeting sex workers?
A 20-year-old man who is suspected of killing one of the six women is expected to return to court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.Read More