Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:50 PM
Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered this far. 25 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Local
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS... Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (... 25 October 2022 7:28 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale. 25 October 2022 5:59 PM
A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs. 25 October 2022 12:57 PM
Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore? Pride of Africa, also known as Joburg Pride, is returning to the metro on 29 October in Sandton. 25 October 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

- China's Communist Party has re-elected Xi Jinping as its leader, giving him increased powers.

- The news spooked investors amid the ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, with Naspers and Prosus among the casualties.

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com
Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

More than R430 billion was wiped off the value of Naspers and Prosus shares on Monday, as investors got spooked by their worries over China.

Amid the country's ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, the Communist Party re-elected Xi Jinping as their leader and gave him more power.

Bruce Whitfield asked Paul Theron (MD of Vestact Asset Management) for some insight.

RELATED: 'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'

"It's a bit of a sad story to say the least" comments Theron.

Tencent had an all-time high of 681 Hong Kong dollars on the 1st of January 2021, and it's been a downhill slalom since then... It's now 206 HKD.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

This is thoroughly depressing, but it's because Xi Jinping decided that the theory of common prosperity was all-important and he wanted to push back against entrepreneurs and billionaires who seemed to be getting too shirty, like Jack Ma from Alibaba...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

They've blocked people from gaming online; they've blocked all sorts of financial listings and I think some people hoped with this latest Communist congress in Beijing that Xi would get his wings clipped, but the reverse happened.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Foreign investors in Chinese stocks are now "running for the hills", Theron says.

This of course affects many South Africans who have their pension funds invested in Naspers and Prosus shares.

"And Tencent remains their most important asset."

It could have been worse though, Theron notes.

Naspers and Prosus have been doing lots of buybacks, selling Tencent shares... and using the money to buy back their own shares.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

For Theron's forecast for the future of the giant Chinese economy, take a listen to the audio at the top of the article.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries




25 October 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 6:50 PM

Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist

25 October 2022 8:23 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sadtu members joined other unions in a march to the Unions Buildings on 4 December. Picture: @_cosatu.

Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert

25 October 2022 6:34 AM

Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thebe Magone/Instagram

'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey

24 October 2022 7:06 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi e-tron 55 Quattro. © rimidolove/123rf.com

[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line

24 October 2022 6:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

What to expect from Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

24 October 2022 5:30 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Professor Raymond Parsons, economist at North West University Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak (center, in white shirt). Picture: Rishi Sunak/Twitter

Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy

25 October 2022 10:56 AM

Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population

20 October 2022 6:51 PM

Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flag of Iran. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'

20 October 2022 12:16 PM

Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Speculation over Truss exit grows

20 October 2022 10:07 AM

Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© creativefamily/123rf.com

Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga

20 October 2022 8:46 AM

Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

20 October 2022 7:30 AM

In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

18 October 2022 1:52 PM

Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

24 October 2022 11:42 AM

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa

24 October 2022 5:27 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling

23 October 2022 1:21 PM

"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa

21 October 2022 12:10 PM

Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street

21 October 2022 10:23 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections

21 October 2022 4:52 AM

John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

20 October 2022 9:59 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'NYDA has launched probe into allegations of corruption against CEO'

Local

Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts

Local

Court declares removal of Phalatse as Joburg mayor unlawful

Local

EWN Highlights

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA