R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.
- China's Communist Party has re-elected Xi Jinping as its leader, giving him increased powers.
- The news spooked investors amid the ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, with Naspers and Prosus among the casualties.
More than R430 billion was wiped off the value of Naspers and Prosus shares on Monday, as investors got spooked by their worries over China.
Amid the country's ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, the Communist Party re-elected Xi Jinping as their leader and gave him more power.
Bruce Whitfield asked Paul Theron (MD of Vestact Asset Management) for some insight.
RELATED: 'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'
"It's a bit of a sad story to say the least" comments Theron.
Tencent had an all-time high of 681 Hong Kong dollars on the 1st of January 2021, and it's been a downhill slalom since then... It's now 206 HKD.Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
This is thoroughly depressing, but it's because Xi Jinping decided that the theory of common prosperity was all-important and he wanted to push back against entrepreneurs and billionaires who seemed to be getting too shirty, like Jack Ma from Alibaba...Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
They've blocked people from gaming online; they've blocked all sorts of financial listings and I think some people hoped with this latest Communist congress in Beijing that Xi would get his wings clipped, but the reverse happened.Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
Foreign investors in Chinese stocks are now "running for the hills", Theron says.
This of course affects many South Africans who have their pension funds invested in Naspers and Prosus shares.
"And Tencent remains their most important asset."
It could have been worse though, Theron notes.
Naspers and Prosus have been doing lots of buybacks, selling Tencent shares... and using the money to buy back their own shares.Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management
For Theron's forecast for the future of the giant Chinese economy, take a listen to the audio at the top of the article.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/palinchak/palinchak1701/palinchak170100204/69853799-davos-switzerland-jan-17-2017-president-of-the-peoples-republic-of-china-xi-jinping-during-a-meeting.jpg
More from Business
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt
The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.Read More
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money ShowRead More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Transnet, Eskom set to dominate itinerary of MTBPS - economist
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane is expected to deliver the speech this Wednesday in Parliament in Cape Town.Read More
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert
Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government.Read More
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] There's A LOT of tech in the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro S line
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
More from World
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy
Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt.Read More
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population
Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime minister on Thursday.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
'Mass protest against the death of Amini might spark a new revolution in Iran'
Mahsa Amini's death under police custody has sparked ongoing mass protests in Iran.Read More
Speculation over Truss exit grows
Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?
In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.Read More
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling
"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.Read More
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street
Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.Read More
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections
John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More