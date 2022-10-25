'NYDA has launched probe into allegations of corruption against CEO'





Clement Manyathela spoke to Asanda Luwaca - the chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The NYDA has confirmed allegations of corruption against its CEO, Waseem Carrim.

According to IOL, a whistleblower within the utility spoke out against allegations of corruption against the CEO.

The agency's Asanda Luwaca said that they have launched an independent probe into the allegations brought forward.

We have received such allegations and because of the nature of the allegations, what we then decided as the board is to appoint an independent legal firm who will then assess and investigate the veracity of those claims that have been brought to us. Asanda Luwaca, board chairperson - National Youth Development Agency

She added that the agency would know of the steps to take after completion of the probe next month.

We are happy to say that we would be receiving the report from the legal team in the next month after they have done the due processes and satisfied with the methodology used and after that, we would be able to take necessary recourse action. Asanda Luwaca, board chairperson - National Youth Development Agency

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.