High Court ruling in Phalatse's favour shows politics not above the law
John Perlman spoke to Daily Maverick’s associate editor Ferial Haffajee on the reinstatement of Mayor Mpho Phalatse
- The Johannesburg High Court ruled on Tuesday that Mpho Phalatse’s, dismissal as Joburg mayor and subsequent election of Dada Morero on 30 September 2022, unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.
- Johannesburg council speaker, Colleen Makhubeleis directed to pay the costs of the application, including the costs of two counsel, one being a senior counsel.
- Mpho Phalatse has been officially reinstated as mayor of Johannesburg
Haffajee said Judge Keightley’s ruling emphasised the rule of law over all people in South Africa.
Meanwhile, the former mayor - African National Congress' Dada Morero - has accepted the court’s decision to reinstate Phalatase as the city’s mayor.
Politics are politics and law is law but if there’s no quorum the motion of no confidence is not lawfully on the agenda.Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick Associate Editor
I think this judgement is going to be quoted and quoted again and it’s obviously going to be opposed as well but it does set out that political machinations can’t rise above the law they have to be within the rule of law.Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick Associate Editor
Haffajee described the city’s current coalition as a microcosm of what the country will experience with the 2024 general elections, if a coalition government wins the election.
We won for democracy👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@Our_DA pic.twitter.com/mCdrWlWSrv— Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 25, 2022
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
