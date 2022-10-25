Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa
In a country with an unreliable public transport system, cars are essential for mobility. For this reason, it is important to factor in things like the model of the car, the year, mileage, condition and colour, before settling on an asking price. That is according to car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa.
A lot of these cars are those cars that are determined by the market and because they are so popular the market actually gives a better reading of what the car's worth...Jacob Moshokoa, car enthusiast
Speaking to 702's Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja, Moshokoa emphasised the importance of getting an evaluation from professionals in order to determine the real value a car as certain factors may reduce the car's resale value.
Scroll up for the full interview.
