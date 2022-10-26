Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to psychologist Christopher Holt about the state of mental health in the country.
According to Holt, there still exists a stigma around mental illness in society, adding that the lavish lifestyles of others make them look like they are immune to the struggle.
He added that people are still too afraid to admit that they are struggling, which means they miss the opportunity to receive a comprehensive doctor's diagnosis.
One of the biggest factors in mental illness is the genetic predisposition… mental illness doesn’t discriminate across socio-economic factors.Christopher Holt, psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic
Oftentimes people buy over-the-counter medication for stress, anxiety and some people even develop a substance dependency - which Holt explains as "self-medicating".
Self-medicating is a pattern that develops while people are still ashamed to ask for professional health or are unable to access it… they resort to types of products that are not legally controlled or unhealthy coping mechanisms like substance abuse.Christopher Holt, psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic
Holt added that people seek medical help for mental disorders when they hit rock bottom, which results in containment that does not solve anything.
Real therapy doesn’t happen when you are in a crisis. That is containment. Real change happens while you are well enough to implement what you have been learning… Many of these illnesses are that they are episodic, they do not always stay as bad as what they feel at a given point in time.Christopher Holt, psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
