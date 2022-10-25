Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts





John Perlman spoke to Irvin Ndlovu, the father of murdered 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo

Bokgabo Poo’s distraught father, Irvin Ndlovu wants the South African justice system to press on his daughter’s alleged killer to reveal the location of Bokgabo’s remaining body parts.

I feel that the law could have been severe with him, could’ve been harsh in a way to make him talk. Irvin Ndlovu, father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo

I’m really really shocked, and I’m so so hurt, I feel that he was still kept inside. Had the law been protecting us my daughter would probably be still alive today. Irvin Ndlovu, father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo

The father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, Irvin Ndlovu outside Benoni Magistrates Court on Monday 24 October 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN.

On Monday, he pleaded with alleged killer Ntokozo Zikhali to surrender details of where the rest of his daughter's remains are located.

The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered thus far.

Ndlovu shocked the court last week when he lunged at Zikhali – demanding answers from him.

He spoke about the loss of his daughter and described Bokgabo’s mother, Tshegofatso Poo as equally devastated.

I don’t know where they are, my daughter is incomplete wherever she is. I need closure, I need to bury her in one piece Irvin Ndlovu, father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo

The peace and finality Ndlovu longs for is not guaranteed by SA’s justice system, explained Luke Lamprecht, Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s advocacy manager.

Lamprecht also described an additional trauma called ‘social injury’, which is a trauma response victims experience due to having to recount their story multiple times.

He explains that this adds a layer of difficulty to proceedings – as the court is interested in evidence and is often deterred by the natural emotions experienced by witnesses.

As that horror emerges, we start getting a picture of how these children’s last days were and its because he was tortured to death. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy Manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Ndlovu holds onto and is comforted by the fond memories of his child.

She was a very very happy child and I’m sure she will make a very exciting angel Irvin Ndlovu, father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo

When a child is murdered and the accused is sentenced to life in prison, there’s no incentive for the truth, so they lie, said Lamprecht.

This makes sentencing difficult as the loss of a child cannot be adequately quantified by the criminal justice system.

The court case doesn’t solve the trauma, the court case is a very technical thing, whereas the meaning of the loss of a child cannot be put into the context of a criminal justice system. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy Manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

