"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang

Today at 11:35 What's the Tea: What kind of relationship do you have with your neighbour? The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 12:05 Social movements and grassroots organisations gather outside parliament ahead of the mtbps. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:10 Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will on Wednesday deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) under a very difficult economic environment facing the country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bianca Botes - Corporate Treasury Management at Peregrine Treasury Solutions

125 125

Today at 12:15 Unions demand 10% wage hikes as massive public sector strike looms. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jannie Oosthuizen, PSA Chief Negotiator

125 125

Today at 12:23 Duly elected Joburg Executive gets the City back to work. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Mpho Phalatse - Mayor at City of Johannesburg

Mabine Seabe

125 125

Today at 12:27 XXXXX The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor could be ousted in motion of no confidence today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.

125 125

Today at 12:41 City of Tshwane working to improve its own water-generation capacity. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor

125 125

Today at 12:56 South African conference rooms are way too dimly lit, new government rules suggest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr, Botshabelo Maja, DDG , National School of Government

125 125

Today at 18:09 The taxman responds to the midterm budget policy statement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

125 125

Today at 18:14 How progressive is the mini-budget and how will it affect the economy ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa

Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:41 National Treasury's Midterm Budget Policy Statement analysis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury

125 125

Today at 18:45 MTBPS tax implications The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nwabisa Ruka - Director of Tax & Legal at Deloitte Africa

125 125

Today at 18:48 Does the MTBPS leads itself to curbing high youth unemployment rate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ravi Naidoo - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Boyan Slat - The Ocean Cleanup The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

125 125

Today at 19:19 Skype: Consumer ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125