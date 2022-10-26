"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang
CAPE TOWN - "It's just a car. No one got hurt, which is all that matters."
So says Cape Town businessman JP Van der Spuy, whose R8 million rand Ferrari 458 Speciale was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend.
Pics of the prang soon found their way to social media with some questioning what the insurance premium was likely to be on the two super cars.
It's understood friends of der Spuy were behind the wheel at the time of crash on their way home from the gym.
The millionaire told News24 that he knew the owner of the Audi.
The entrepreneur and co-founder of CallPay has made light of the incident, taking to Instagram to let his followers know he's decided to invest in a slightly more low-key runaround.
"So I decided to replace the 458 Speciale, come and have a look," says Van der Spuy, before panning the camera over to a considerably more 'affordable' vehicle - a Fiat 500.
RELATED: 'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang
More from Local
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
WATCH: Man breaks down after being sold two fake pistols for $100
A video has gone viral of a man seen crying after being sold two fake guns for $100 US dollars.Read More
WATCH: Mom busts girl helping herself to baby's formula
A video has gone viral of a mom who caught a girl stealing her baby's milk in the kitchen.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
New job: Go out there and introduce yourself to everyone
In this week’s job hunting series, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Vanessa Raath, global talent sourcing trainer about adjusting to the work environment.Read More
Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist
Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with the effects of COVID-19 still contributing to the increase.Read More
Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).Read More
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec
Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.Read More
Poo's father pleads for alleged killer to reveal location of missing body parts
The search for the slain four-year-old’s body parts continues as only her arm and torso have been recovered this far.Read More