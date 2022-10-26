WATCH: Mom busts girl helping herself to baby's formula
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, a girl can be seen preparing a baby's bottle, she, however, then eats one scoop of the baby powder from the Lactogen tin.
The mother of the child - who recorded the entire thing finally catches the young thief red-handed.
She got caught 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J94JwMxoAC' Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) October 24, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
